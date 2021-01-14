The Body Share Pummeling New Single 'Tied Up and Locked In'

Ahead of the release of their towering new album I've Seen All I Need To See at the end of the month, The Body have shared pummelling new single "Tied Up and Locked In".

Capturing the astounding weight of the duo's live sound in stunning detail, "Tied Up and Locked In" is as bludgeoning and corrosive as it is ecstatic - a cathartic eruption of energy delivered with incisive measure.

I've Seen All I Need To See demonstrates not only The Body's fearless spirit and vicious edge, but their intellectual musical heft through its explorations of distorted sound and the power of distorted sounds' interplay. Composer Roger Johnson said "Noise is power, but is generally represented as negative, chaotic, dangerous, violent, when it comes... from those marginalized from power. Noise is also an expression of freedom, a 'liberation of sound."

The Body are sound liberators capable of mining and extracting remarkable details from the most manipulated and distorted sound sources. I've Seen All I Need To See is a groundbreaking work and an ecstatic listen, whether seen as a testament to catharsis in oblivion, an opus of inexorable dread or a wholly liberating adventure.

I&amp;#39;ve Seen All I Need To See by the body

Photo Credit: Zachary Harrell Jones