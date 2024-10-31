The Body Share Meteoric New Single 'Less Meaning'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Just ahead of the release of their new album The Crying Out of Things, out November 8th, The Body have shared the roaring, meteoric single "Less Meaning." Simultaneously one of the band's fastest and most adventurous songs to date, "Less Meaning" melds their singular abrasive sound with contrasting, stark rhythmic silences before erupting full-force with guitarist/vocalist Chip King's desperate howls and an intoxicating mix of drummer/programmer Lee Buford's tambourine, 808s, and swirling filtered drums. The song demonstrates the duo's mastery of incorporating the bristling energy of their chest-thumping live shows with their endlessly creative studio arrangements.

The Body have been a leading force of innovation in heavy music for over two decades. The prolific duo of guitarist/vocalist Chip King and Lee Buford (on percussion/electronics) have consistently expanded the scope of what heavy music can be. The Body has produced a wealth of groundbreaking collaborations and benchmark albums that over the past 2 decades have changed the perceptions and directions of heavy music. Known for the monolithic force of their music, and their inventive production techniques, their albums are benchmarks in the expansion and evolution of heavy music. Tightly packed with deceptively nuanced arrangements, exhilarating and challenging distortion, their albums are possessed of an unmistakably singular sound. The Crying Out of Things is no exception, a culmination of all that The Body have done before, highlighting their mastery of dynamic, monumental music that pushes toward the unmistakable sound of oblivion.

The Body are currently finishing up a collaborative tour with Dis Fig throughout the UK and EU, whom they released Orchards of a Futile Heaven earlier this year.

The Body & Dis Fig tour dates

Oct. 31 - Duisburg, DE - Stapeltor

Nov. 1 - Brussels, BE - Les Nuits Weekender

Nov. 3 - Paris, FR - Petit Bain

Nov. 5 - Lille, FR - La Malterie

Nov. 6 - Ghent, BE - Chinastraat

Nov. 7 - Utrecht, NL - Le Guess Who

Nov. 8 - Barcelona, ES - MIRA Festival

Nov. 10 - Porto PT - Amplifest

