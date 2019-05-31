The Bloody Beetroots And Steve Aoki Celebrate 10 Year Anniversary Of WARP With Digital and Vinyl Release

In 2009, The Bloody Beetroots and Steve Aoki changed the course of dance music forever with "Warp 1.9." Through three minutes and twenty-four seconds of raw, unparalleled punk rock energy, the pair ushered in the next wave of youth culture, inspiring kids to trade in their guitars for Serato and turntables along the way. Aoki's bleeding screams over heavily distorted, compressed instrumentation helped "Warp" become perhaps the definitive song of the late 00's electro era. The official 10 Year Anniversary: 2009-2019package celebrates the legacy of "Warp," featuring "1.9" alongside versions "1977," "7.7," and the 2016 reboot "2.0."



To celebrate the anniversary, Dim Mak has printed an extremely limited run (2000 unit) deluxe vinyl package. Each record is pressed on double 12 inch, 180 gram heavyweight clear vinyl (45RPM) and bundled inside fully printed sleeves. The embossed black metallic gatefold houses handwritten commentary by Sir Bob Cornelius Rifo aka The Bloody Beetroots and Steve Aoki, each providing insight to the creation and history of "Warp."



Over the past decade, "Warp" has soundtracked mainstages around the world. Diplo, Skrillex, Afrojack, Laidback Luke, Benny Benassi, David Guetta and Zedd have all dropped versions of the song in their sets and DJs including Carnage, Tisoki and Dirtyphonics have reworked the iconic single into their own festival-ready versions. On a recent Thump / Noisey article highlighting "The 101 Best EDM Songs of All Time," "Warp 1.9" came in at #19:



"The turn of the 2010s represented a peak both for EDM as a commercial phenomenon and for the more aggro-leaning side of Steve Aoki's Dim Mak label," states the Thump / Noisey article. "'Warp 1.9,' perhaps the definitive track from that particularly fruitful period of hook-laden abrasiveness, saw Aoki teaming with the masked Italians The Bloody Beetroots. Compared with standard EDM excess, the Beetroots offered something a little more grayscale, a little more raw and gothic. When paired with Aoki's grinning energy, the track stands out like a dose of digital acid within a sea of sweetness."

The Bloody Beetroots - Warp (Feat. Steve Aoki) [10 Year Anniversary] Tracklist

Disc 1

Side A: The Bloody Beetroots "Warp 1.9 (feat. Steve Aoki)"

Side B: The Bloody Beetroots "Warp 2.0 (feat. Steve Aoki)"



Disc 2

Side A: The Bloody Beetroots "Warp 1977 (feat. Steve Aoki & Bobermann)"

Side B: The Bloody Beetroots "Warp 7.7 (feat. Steve Aoki)"

Buy & Stream Digital

Buy Vinyl

Original Music Video





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You