The Black Queen Return with 10th Anniversary 'Fever Daydream' Tour

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Black Queen, featuring Greg Puciato and Steven Ryan Alexander, is set to return after a seven-year absence for a North American tour celebrating the 10th anniversary of their 2026 debut, Fever Daydream.

“As anyone into The Black Queen knows, we’ve been dormant for a minute,” Puciato offers. “A lot of things ended up on the front burner and suddenly seven years had gone by, and 10 years since Fever Daydream’s release. Fever Daydream was really special and we know it meant a lot to fans as well. So we figured let’s get some grease on us and get some of that mojo back before releasing our third album. Maybe we’ll toss some new songs in as well. See you soon.”

Released in January of 2016, The Black Queen's Fever Daydream featured birthed a trio of singles, including “Ice To Never,” “Secret Scream,” and “Maybe We Should.”

The shows, which kick off on May 8 in Portland before wrapping up in early June, will feature the 10-song album played in its entirety as well as tracks from their sophomore album, Infinite Games. A tenth anniversary edition of the album will be available as a tour-only variant.

Tickets are on-sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with an artist pre-sale launching Thursday at 10 a.m. local time and exclusive to The Black Queen mailing list subscribers. People can sign up to receive a code via TheBlackQueen.com.

Fever Daydream Tenth Anniversary Tour dates:

May 8 Portland, OR Star Theater

May 9 Denver, CO The Federal Theatre

May 14 San Francisco, CA DNA Lounge

May 16 Los Angeles, CA Catch One

May 17 Boston, MA Sonia (at Middle East)

May 22 New York, NY Le Poisson Rouge

May 23 Baltimore, MD Ottobar

May 24 Detroit, MI The Magic Bag

May 27 Montreal, QC Théâtre Fairmount

May 28 Toronto, ON Lee’s Palace

May 29 Cleveland, OH Mercury Music Lounge

May 30 Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge

June 4 Atlanta, GA Masquerade (Hell)

June 5 Austin, TX Elysium

June 6 Dallas, TX AM/FM

Photo credit: J. Whitaker