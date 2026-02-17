The Black Queen Return with 10th Anniversary 'Fever Daydream' Tour

The shows, which kick off on May 8 in Portland before wrapping up in early June, will feature the 10-song album played in its entirety.
The Black Queen, featuring Greg Puciato and Steven Ryan Alexander, is set to return after a seven-year absence for a North American tour celebrating the 10th anniversary of their 2026 debut, Fever Daydream.
“As anyone into The Black Queen knows, we’ve been dormant for a minute,” Puciato offers. “A lot of things ended up on the front burner and suddenly seven years had gone by, and 10 years since Fever Daydream’s release. Fever Daydream was really special and we know it meant a lot to fans as well. So we figured let’s get some grease on us and get some of that mojo back before releasing our third album. Maybe we’ll toss some new songs in as well. See you soon.”
Released in January of 2016, The Black Queen's Fever Daydream featured birthed a trio of singles, including “Ice To Never,” “Secret Scream,” and “Maybe We Should.”
The shows, which kick off on May 8 in Portland before wrapping up in early June, will feature the 10-song album played in its entirety as well as tracks from their sophomore album, Infinite Games. A tenth anniversary edition of the album will be available as a tour-only variant.
Tickets are on-sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with an artist pre-sale launching Thursday at 10 a.m. local time and exclusive to The Black Queen mailing list subscribers. People can sign up to receive a code via TheBlackQueen.com.
May 8 Portland, OR Star Theater
May 9 Denver, CO The Federal Theatre
May 14 San Francisco, CA DNA Lounge
May 16 Los Angeles, CA Catch One
May 17 Boston, MA Sonia (at Middle East)
May 22 New York, NY Le Poisson Rouge
May 23 Baltimore, MD Ottobar
May 24 Detroit, MI The Magic Bag
May 27 Montreal, QC Théâtre Fairmount
May 28 Toronto, ON Lee’s Palace
May 29 Cleveland, OH Mercury Music Lounge
May 30 Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge
June 4 Atlanta, GA Masquerade (Hell)
June 5 Austin, TX Elysium
June 6 Dallas, TX AM/FM
