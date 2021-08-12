The Black Keys Share Music Video for 'Poor Boy A Long Way From Home'

Today, The Black Keys share their new music video for "Poor Boy A Long Way From Home," from their 10th studio album, Delta Kream, which features eleven Mississippi hill country blues songs by artists including R. L. Burnside and Junior Kimbrough. The music video was directed and edited by Ryan Nadzam and includes footage of the band performing at the Blue Front Café in Bentonia, MS. Members of the Lonely Boys and Girls Club had an early look of the video, and fans can sign up The Black Keys' official fan club for free here. Watch the new music video for "Stay All Night" here.



The band recently announced their World Tour of America and will perform three intimate shows in Oxford, MS, Athens, GA, and St Petersburg, FL, surrounding their performance at Pilgrimage Fest in Tennessee. A portion of each set at these shows will consist of songs from the band's new album, Delta Kream. Tickets for these dates are on sale here.



The Black Keys have also announced that they are partnering with the Save The Music Foundation to support elementary and middle school music programs in Mississippi-starting with Holly Springs. Fans can participate in a sweepstakes to win a once-in-a-lifetime experience with the band, with 100% of the proceeds going towards music education grants in seven schools across Mississippi. Every Save The Music school commits to having music for at least ten years, and most of the programs last far beyond that. The band shares about the program: "We've teamed up with Save The Music - a national non-profit dedicated to building school music programs - and a group of local Mississippi partners to contribute instruments and teacher support to schools in the Hill Country. The goal is to grow music programs across the state, starting this coming school year with Holly Springs." Fans can view sweepstakes details and participate at: https://www.propeller.la/theblackkeys



Formed in Akron, Ohio in 2001, The Black Keys, who have been called "rock royalty" by the Associated Press and "one of the best rock 'n' roll bands on the planet" by Uncut, are guitarist/singer Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney. Cutting their teeth playing small clubs, the band have gone on to sell out arena tours and have released nine previous studio albums: their debut The Big Come Up (2002), followed by Thickfreakness (2003) and Rubber Factory (2004), along with their releases on Nonesuch Records, Magic Potion (2006), Attack & Release (2008), Brothers (2010), El Camino (2011), Turn Blue (2014) and, most recently, "Let's Rock" (2019), plus and a tenth anniversary edition of Brothers (2020). The band has won six Grammy Awards and a BRIT and headlined festivals in North America, South America, Mexico, Australia, and Europe.

THE BLACK KEYS WORLD TOUR OF AMERICA

9/20 Athens, GA - The Classic Center

9/21 St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

9/23 Oxford, MS - The Lyric

Photo Credit: Joshua Black Wilkins