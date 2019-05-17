The Bird and The Bee Announce Show At Ford Theater

The Bird and the Bee, the beloved indie-pop duo of Inara George and Greg Kurstin, have announced details of a very special show to be held August 2 at The John Anson Ford Theater in Los Angeles, featuring Dave Grohl on the drums and Justin Meldal-Johnson on the bass. Tickets for the event are on sale now and can be purchased HERE.

Earlier this month, The Bird and the Bee shared an enthralling cover of the Van Halen classic "Panama," their first new music since 2015's critically-acclaimed Recreational Love.

"Panama" is available to stream now through Apple Music and Spotify, and to purchase through iTunes.

Kurstin, who is a seven time GRAMMY winner for his work with Adele, Beck and Sia, describes the original version of "Panama" as "such an epic, driving, rock jam. Van Halen blends anthemic songs with virtuosic playing like nobody else and David Lee Roth always delivers. Inara and I discovered we were both big fans of Van Halen growing up and had so much fun re-interpreting this one."





