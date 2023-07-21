The Beach Boys Release Classic Albums in Dolby Atmos for Streaming

Summer isn’t quite summer without the sunshiny melodies and irresistible harmonies of The Beach Boys, and this summer is chock full of exciting activity from “America’s Band,” from new Dolby Atmos® mixes of iconic hits, the return of their highly popular SiriusXM channel, Good Vibrations: The Beach Boys Channel, a stunning and definitive official tome, a fun coloring book, a high octane EDM remix of “Fun, Fun, Fun” by multi-platinum artist, producer and DJ, Steve Aoki, and Barbie herself, Margot Robbie, sharing her love for The Beach Boys.

Beginning today, five of the group’s classic albums from 1963 and 1964, Surfin’ USA, Surfer Girl, Little Deuce Coupe, Shut Down Vol. 2 and All Summer Long, are available to stream in immersive Dolby Atmos audio at Apple Music, Amazon Music Unlimited and Tidal HiFi Plus.

The albums were mixed by The Beach Boys’ longtime producer and engineer, three-time GRAMMY® award winner Mark Linett, from the original tapes, and follow the recently released, critically hailed Dolby Atmos mix of Pet Sounds mixed by producer Giles Martin. The new Dolby Atmos mixes retain the feel of the revered albums while offering a fresh perspective, putting listeners in the center of the music by revealing details with unparalleled clarity and depth.

“Having had the privilege of producing and engineering the Beach Boys catalog for the past 35 years, revisiting these five seminal albums and mixing them in Dolby Atmos reminded me just how creative and influential the records the band released in 1963 and 1964 were and continue to be,” said Mark Linett.

“The albums contain some of their most beloved songs, including ‘In My Room,’ ‘Catch A Wave,’ ‘Fun, Fun, Fun,’ ‘Don’t Worry Baby’ and ‘I Get Around’ – a track that topped the singles chart in 1964 in the very midst of the ‘British Invasion.’ These new, immersive mixes were created from the original master tapes and provide a unique way of revisiting and experiencing this timeless music.”

Released last month, Giles Martin’s Dolby Atmos mix of Pet Sounds has been widely praised, with Sound and Vision calling it, “as stunning as one might expect, more often than not putting you right there in the room with The Beach Boys and The Wrecking Crew in all the best possible ways,” while Grammy.com dubbed it “spectacular,” exclaiming it’s “nothing short of revelatory — shining up each Beach Boy's vocals, unburying numberless exotic instruments, mapping the musical elements in physical space. All without compromising Brian Wilson's timbral and harmonic syntheses that characterize this art-rock cornerstone.”

Additionally Salon raved, “Martin's spatial enhancements come shining through no matter the environment; whether you're listening at home with a top-of-the-line sound bar or sampling the LP through your earbuds, the music of Pet Sounds soars with spatial vistas where once there were only flat soundscapes. The recordings behind Pet Sounds may not have aged, but Martin has ensured that the LP sounds as bright and buoyant as ever.”

In order to create this new listening experience, Martin, who was personally asked by The Beach Boys to mix Pet Sounds, was given access to the original analog tapes and built the enveloping and enthralling new mix from the ground up using Brian Wilson’s original 1966 mono mix and Mark Linett’s subsequent 1997 stereo mix as guides. Stream Pet Sounds In Dolby Atmos: https://TheBeachBoys.lnk.to/PetSoundsinAtmosPR

Earlier this month, The Beach Boys’ official SiriusXM home, Good Vibrations: The Beach Boys Channel, returned to soundtrack the summer. Featuring songs from every phase of their 60-year career, the channel brings the group’s iconic sounds from the California coastline into the homes and cars of SiriusXM listeners, wherever they are. As the most complete and comprehensive audio collection from one of America’s most-beloved bands, the channel features The Beach Boys’ early songs about surf, sand, girls and cars, to their pioneering sounds that influenced generations of artists.

Listeners can expect to hear the band’s biggest hits, hard-to-find rarities, a cappella vocals, backing tracks, alternate versions, exclusive stories from family and band members (past and present), band members’ solo work and much more. SiriusXM subscribers can enjoy endless sun-drenched songs from The Beach Boys on channel 104 on radios and the SXM App through July 28.

The Beach Boys legacy is being celebrated with two very different but complementary books. Their only official book, “The Beach Boys by The Beach Boys” is an anthology of one of the world’s greatest bands. Published by Genesis Publications, it captures the group’s astounding rise from Hawthorne garage band to internationally renowned act, covering every album from 1962's Surfin' Safari to the release of the illustrious Endless Summer compilation in 1974. Through their unique sound, incredibly complex harmonies, and use of innovative recording techniques, The Beach Boys continue to inspire musicians. What's more, they've become woven into the cultural fabric of America.

This edition documents how it happened. Told through the words of Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, Dennis Wilson, Carl Wilson and Bruce Johnston, and accompanied by rare and iconic photographs and ephemera, the result is an extraordinary autobiography from America’s biggest band. A limited edition run of 500 copies of “The Beach Boys by The Beach Boys” is now available for pre-order at www.thebeachboysbook.com. The book will also be published as a hardcover edition for bookstores worldwide in 2024, with more details to be announced soon.

Designed by artists of the award-winning animation studio Fantoons, “The Official Beach Boys Coloring Book” pays loving homage to the wide array of sights and sounds of the band’s music, their magical harmonies, wholesome lyrics and eclectic artistry across a tidal wave of 72 pages ready to color.

Each page encapsulates the iconic aesthetic of the band, while providing an original spin to bring a smile to old and new fans alike. Set a towel down on the sand, turn on your favorite Beach Boys tunes, and get ready for some good vibrations as you bring your own unique color to the legendary harmonies of…The Beach Boys! For more info or to purchase, visit www.fantoons.shop/categories/the-beach-boys

World renowned superstar DJ Steve Aoki has put his unique spin on The Beach Boys’ eternal song of youthful abandon, “Fun, Fun, Fun,” by transforming it into an exhilarating EDM remix featuring pulsating rhythms and revved up BPMs. Aoki has been playing the track across the world at packed clubs, Vegas pool parties and beyond. Stream “Fun, Fun, Fun” (Steve Aoki Remix) here: https://thebeachboys.lnk.to/SteveAokiFunFunFun

Ahead of the highly anticipated “Barbie” movie premiere this weekend, star Margot Robbie shared her love for The Beach Boys in a new interview with Rolling Stone. After being introduced to them thanks to a family member’s tape, the group, she said, became the only thing 5-year-old Margot would listen to. Her love came full circle earlier this year when “Fun, Fun, Fun” was featured prominently in the “Barbie” trailer.