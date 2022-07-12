The Band Ice Cream Release New Single 'CHEMICAL FIRE'

California-based garage rock outfit The Band Ice Cream has released "CHEMICAL FIRE," the introspective first track from their forthcoming 10-song collection Play Dead.

The album was racked by Jack Shirley (Deafheaven, Jeff Rosenstock, Remo Drive), and produced by Tim Vickers aka Grandbankss (Tia Nomore, Ricky Lake), and is available for pre-order and pre-save. Play Dead will be released in full on September 20. You can find the tracklist for Play Dead below.

In addition to the new single and album, The Band Ice Cream will hit the road in September to celebrate the release of Play Dead, featuring a Los Angeles show on Wednesday, September 7 at The Echo, and stops in San Francisco, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Denver, Phoenix, and more.

Recalling moments that frontperson Kevin Fielding experienced following the death of a family member, the track serves as a first glimpse into The Band Ice Cream's new, more pensive, writing approach that calls Play Dead home.

The single is deceptively spirited and uptempo, steadily building via 90's era guitar riffs while weaving in modern production elements like 808s and synths. Highlighting how our personal prejudices can block objectivity and leave us unresponsive to individuals seeking an understanding ear, the track zooms in on the adverse reaction that some of the members of Fielding's family had after discovering that their deceased relative's spouse had moved on, choosing to view love as a chemical that can come and go.

Listen to the new single here: