The BPM Festival Portugal Adds Carl Craig, Stacey Pullen, and More to Lineup

With just a month to go, The BPM Festival: Portugal has revealed the final wave of artists for its third edition on the Algarve coast this September, delivering a huge array of world-class acts spanning house, techno and everything in between.



The latest additions see Carl Craig, Stacey Pullen and Technasia among the final names added to the four-day festival, which will take place on the 12th - 15th September in the stunning coastal town of Portimão. Also joining the bill are Francesca Lombardo, Dyed Soundorom and Marco Faraone, whilst emerging talents Mason Collective, William Djoko and Anna Tur also join ranks.



Serving up an extensive selection of pioneering artists, The BPM Festival: Portugal will also host already-announced sets from Skream, The Martinez Brothers, Dubfire, Nicole Moudaber, Marco Carola, Seth Troxler and many, many more for this year, while the event will offer a new format whereby all parties will take place on the beach. Boasting breathtaking views of the Portimão coastline, the beach parties will run through the day & night and will be located across the town's main promenade, all within walking distance of each other and operating extended beachfront venue hours.



Elsewhere, The BPM Festival's signature offering of brand showcases remains, with Carl Craig's Detroit Love now confirmed as well as Maceo Plex's ELLUM and Spain's Dreambeach. Jamie Jones' Paradise, Solardo's Sola, Adam Beyer's Drumcode, Loco Dice's Desolat, Popof's FORM Music and Stefano Noferini's Deeperfect are all making an appearance. Manchester promoters Kaluki will also be in attendance, as will BPM's signature all-star parties YA'AH MUUL and This is The End hosted by Uberhaus.





