The Allman Betts Band Announce June Livestream Performances
When fans purchase all three streams, they will unlock an exclusive interview with acclaimed TV host and radio DJ Matt Pinfield.
Today - The Allman Betts Band have announced several new dates to their already busy spring and summer touring schedule and will hit the road on May 27. In addition to newly announced shows, the band has announced three very special NoCap livestreams. The streams will air on Mondays, starting June 14, and will go through June 28. When fans purchase all three streams, they will unlock an exclusive interview with acclaimed TV host and radio DJ Matt Pinfield.
NO CAP LIVESTREAM SHOWS:
Monday, June 14 - From the famous Village Studios in Los Angeles, The Allman Betts Band will play a special seated, intimate acoustic show. Featuring songs from Down to the River, Bless Your Heart and some other gems.
Monday, June 21 - The Allman Betts Band will play their latest album Bless Your Heart in its entirety for the first time ever. Live from the famous Roxy Theatre on The Sunset Strip in Hollywood, California.
Monday, June 28 - By very popular fan demand, The Allman Betts Band for the first time ever, will play an entire set of Allman Brothers Band songs. Live from the Roxy Theatre in Hollywood, California.
Exclusive merchandise for these events will be offered. Limited edition T-shirts, hoodies, posters, setlists, handwritten song lyrics, and a chance to win an autographed guitar signed by the band. Order all three shows as a 3-pack and one merchandise bundle to be instantly entered for a chance to win the guitar.
Tickets for the NoCap livestreams are available HERE.
Allman Betts Band on Tour
May 27 | Florence, SC @ Francis Marion University PAC
May 29 | Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre
May 30, | Pensacola, FL @ Saenger Theatre
Jun 1 | Key West, FL @ Key West Theatre
Jun 2 | Key West, FL @ Key West Theatre
Jun 3 | Delray Beach, FL @ Old School Square
Jun 4 | Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
Jun 5 | Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock
Jun 6 | Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon
Jun 9 | Macon, GA @ Macon City Auditorium
Jun 10 | Walhalla, SC @ Walhalla Performing Arts
Jun 11 | Ashland, VA @ The Pavilion
Jun 12 | Union Hall, VA @ The Coves
Jun 13 | Alexandria, VA @ Birchmere
Jun 15 | Vineland, NJ @ Landis Theatre
Jun 18 | Swanzey, NH @ Monadnock Drive-In
Jun 19 | Lafayette, NY @ Apple Valley Park