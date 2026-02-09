The All-American Rejects to Play Europe & UK 'Recess' Summer Tour

The series of dates kicks off on June 9 in Warsaw, Poland and will make stops in major cities such as London, Paris, Berlin and more.
Rock band The All-American Rejects has announced their European and U.K. “Recess” Summer Tour. The series of dates kicks off on June 9 in Warsaw, Poland and will make stops in major cities such as London, Paris, Berlin and more, including an appearance at Download Festival in the UK.
Fans can expect performances of their most popular hits, ranging from “Dirty Little Secret,” “Move Along,” “Gives You Hell” and more, as well as new music from their forthcoming and first album in over a decade, Sandbox, out May 15, 2026. Pre-save the album HERE.
Their UK stops mark their return to touring the UK for the first time in over ten years. Tickets for general on-sale begin Friday, February 13 at 10:00 AM BST via Ticketmaster. Full tour routing is below.
Formed in 1999 in Stillwater, Oklahoma, The All-American Rejects are led by Tyson Ritter and Nick Wheeler. The band debuted in 2002, featuring their hit "Swing, Swing." Their 2005 album Move Along featured chart-toppers like "Dirty Little Secret" and "It Ends Tonight." In 2008, "Gives You Hell" became a global hit and a Billboard No. 1 in 2009.
