The All-American Rejects to Play Europe & UK 'Recess' Summer Tour

The series of dates kicks off on June 9 in Warsaw, Poland and will make stops in major cities such as London, Paris, Berlin and more.

By: Feb. 09, 2026
The All-American Rejects to Play Europe & UK 'Recess' Summer Tour Image

Rock band The All-American Rejects has announced their European and U.K. “Recess” Summer Tour. The series of dates kicks off on June 9 in Warsaw, Poland and will make stops in major cities such as London, Paris, Berlin and more, including an appearance at Download Festival in the UK. 

Fans can expect performances of their most popular hits, ranging from “Dirty Little Secret,” “Move Along,” “Gives You Hell” and more, as well as new music from their forthcoming and first album in over a decade, Sandbox, out May 15, 2026. Pre-save the album HERE.

Their UK stops mark their return to touring the UK for the first time in over ten years. Tickets for general on-sale begin Friday, February 13 at 10:00 AM BST via Ticketmaster. Full tour routing is below.

Formed in 1999 in Stillwater, Oklahoma, The All-American Rejects are led by Tyson Ritter and Nick Wheeler. The band debuted in 2002, featuring their hit "Swing, Swing." Their 2005 album Move Along featured chart-toppers like "Dirty Little Secret" and "It Ends Tonight." In 2008, "Gives You Hell" became a global hit and a Billboard No. 1 in 2009.

“Recess” 2026 Summer Tour

Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Thursday, June 11, 2026

Saturday, June 13, 2026

Sunday, June 14, 2026

Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Thursday, June 18, 2026

Friday, June 19, 2026

Warsaw, Poland

Berlin, Germany

Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic

Leicestershire, UK

Manchester, UK

London, UK

Tilburg, Netherlands

Paris, France

Progresja

Columbiahalle

Rock For People

Download Festival

Manchester Academy

o2 Forum Kentish Town

013 Poppodium

Bataclan

