The Aces Release 'Under My Influence' B-Sides

After months of anticipation from die-hard fans, The Aces have released a collection of B-Side tracks off their acclaimed sophomore album, Under My Influence. Out now via Red Bull Records and premiered via PAPER, the two releases - "Sleepy Eyes" and "Aren't You" - have been highly sought after, previously teased through show performances and a limited-edition vinyl release, which sold out immediately.

"These two songs were some of the first we wrote in pursuit of our second record and truly helped shape what 'Under My Influence' became," says the band. "They're the roots of this sonic chapter of The Aces. With that being said, you're probably confused why they weren't part of the initial album; and to that we say, we always save the best for last."

Following singles including "Daydream," "Lost Angeles," and "801," "Sleepy Eyes" and "Aren't You" stand out on their own while effortlessly serving as counterparts to the original body of work. Summer-tinged and laced with bright, dreamy production, each B-Side release picks up where Under My Influence left off, soulfully examining feelings of love and loss.

Fans can celebrate the release of "Sleepy Eyes" and "Aren't You" with The Aces today, Friday, February 5 at 6PM PST / 9PM EST on their YouTube channel as part of the official Sleepy Eyes Sleepover. An interactive experience, join The Aces as they host their own virtual slumber party, complete with games, food, music, activities, and more. For more info, visit Instagram and follow the #SleepyEyesSleepover hashtag.

In the years since The Aces released their debut album, When My Heart Felt Volcanic, the band sold out their headline US tour, supported 5 Seconds of Summer, and spent countless hours documenting everything in-between in the songs that would make up Under My Influence. An album brimming with trust - trust in themselves, as individuals, as a group, and with their fans - Under My Influence pushes their sound to more buoyant heights, grounded in learned realities.

Under My Influence brings fans deeper into The Aces' world of funk-tinged romance, heartfelt breakups, and relentless positivity - no matter what's going on. Together, sisters Cristal and Alisa Ramirez (vocals/guitar and drums, respectively), McKenna Petty (bass), and Katie Henderson (lead guitar/vocals) - all friends since grade school - explore growing up and falling in love in the 21st century with candid honesty and endearing relatability. Amassing over 30M streams to date, Under My Influence finds The Aces standing tall, cheeky, and fantastically independent.

Executive produced and co-written by the band, Under My Influence debuted across numerous Billboard Charts, hitting #53 on Top Albums, #31 for Emerging Artists, and #18 on Heatseekers Albums, in addition to earning a spot in Rolling Stone's Breakthrough 25 list for July. The project received praise for its exploration of love, relationships, mental health, religion, and sexuality, with several band members owning their identities as queer women and using gender pronouns in their music for the first time.

Listen here: