The Accidentals Release 'Sneak Peek' First Song From Musikfest 2020 Performances

As Musikfest (July 31-Aug. 9) gets set to kick off tonight at 7 p.m. EST, Michigan-based indie-folk trio The Accidentals have shared the first song from the 90-plus performances scheduled for this year's festival. The band will 'perform' tonight, July 31, 8 p.m., as part of a lineup that also features Andrew Leahey & The Homestead, Shamarr Allen and Reverend Horton Heat.

The track, "Slow and Steady," features The Accidentals' Sav Buist, Katie Larson and Michael Dause performing outdoors from their home studios in Michigan. The multi-instrumental, female-fronted trio released its debut, "Odyssey", in 2018 and followed that up with a live album in 2019. The band has toured or performed with artists like Keller Williams, Gabriel Kahane and Martin Sexton.

Among the many other artists offering sets during Musikfest 2020 are KT Tunstall, Robert Randolph, Rusted Root's Michael Glabicki and Low Cut Connie's Adam Weiner. The Virtual Musikfest streams start 7 p.m. EST at www.musikfest.org every night July 31-Aug. 9. Video eCommerce leader DÜZY is partnering with the festival to help it raise $1 million during the 10-day event by allowing music fans to make donations during the concert streams.

ArtsQuest, the nonprofit behind Musikfest, typically presents 11 festivals and 1,000 concerts annually, with 50 percent of them free to attend, including Musikfest, the nation's largest free admission music festival. The organization, however, has been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 crisis, losing more than 90 percent of its traditional revenue streams.



For more information, visit www.musikfest.org.

