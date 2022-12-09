Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Academic Share New Single 'Homesick'

Sitting Pretty will arrive February 10th via Capitol Records.

Dec. 09, 2022  

Irish indie rock band The Academic continue to build anticipation for their forthcoming major label debut with their poignant new single, "Homesick." Sitting Pretty will arrive February 10th via Capitol Records.

"Homesick" shows a bit of a contrast of what we are used to hearing from The Academic's song writing. The track allows for a dreamy baseline accompanied by mature lyrics and a hypnotic melody while remaining true to the band's signature sound.

"'Homesick' was written at a time when we were touring relentlessly across America," explains the band's frontman Chris Fitzgerald, "it's about accepting the difficulties in relationships, acknowledging how time and distance can put a strain on even our strongest connections." The single arrives alongside a video shot in Dublin, in collaboration with Collective Film.

Produced by Nick Hodgson at London's Snap studios Sitting Pretty is an album about navigating life in your 20s; the uncertainties and the ever-shifting sense of self. "It's about the entrance into true adulthood and how that can alienate you from yourself, making you feel like you're playing a supporting role in your own life," the band explain, "In one moment feeling 100% certain about everything, only to become overwhelmed with feelings of aimlessness and lack of direction in the next."

Staying true to the idiosyncrasies that have cultivated their ever-growing fanbase, The Academic are persistent in finding the fun and romance within the transience of it all. "Ultimately it's about finding your feet, feeling the weight of time passing on your shoulders, and trying to enjoy the good times and meaningful relationships along the way." Pre-order Sitting Pretty HERE.

The 4-piece band from Mullingar is stepping into album two with unshakable intent following the success of their self-released first album, Tales From The Backseat, which debuted at number 1 in Ireland. The upcoming album follows the band's Community Spirit EP.

In support of their new album, The Academic are gearing up for their 14-date The Sitting Pretty Tour in North America. The tour kicks off in Toronto, Canada on April 9, 2023 with a final date at famed Los Angeles venue The Troubadour on April 29. Get tickets HERE.

​Listen to the new single here:

The Academic North American Headline Tour Dates

4/09/23 - Toronto, Axis Club

4/11/23 - Boston, The Sinclair

4/12/23 - New York, The Bowery Ballroom

4/14/23 - Philadelphia, The Foundry at the Fillmore

4/15/23 - Baltimore, Ottobar

4/17/23 - Chicago, Lincoln Hall

4/18/23 - Minneapolis, 7th Street Entry

4/21/23 - Denver, Globe Hall

4/22/23 - Salt Lake City, Soundwell

4/24/23 - Seattle, Madame Lou's

4/25/23 - Vancouver, Biltmore Cabaret

4/26/23 - Portland, Holocene

4/28/23 - San Francisco, Brick + Mortar

4/29/23 - Los Angeles, Troubadour

Photo Credit: Ed Cooke



