The Academic Announce New Album 'Sitting Pretty' Releasing in February
They will release their sophomore album, Sitting Pretty on February 10, 2023.
Irish indie rock band, The Academic will release their sophomore album, Sitting Pretty on February 10, 2023, via Capitol Records. This week, they released the next single off the album, "Pushing Up Daisies." Pre-save Sitting Pretty here.
"Pushing Up Daisies" follows their latest single, "Don't Take It Personally," both of which are gritty tunes with driving melodies and bold guitars. The sound is direct yet riotous - the sound of a band ready to announce themselves to the world, far beyond the Irish neighbourhoods that already claim them as hometown heroes.
"Pushing Up Daisies" highlights both the immovable weight and frail fractures of the young masculine ego. The Academic explains, "'Pushing Up Daisies' is our ode to insecurity and ego in equal measure. It tackles the hectic nature of our current circumstances. The ecstatic highs and the unbearable lows of life in your twenties."
The 4-piece band from Mullingar is stepping into album two with unshakable intent following the success of their self-released first album, Tales From The Backseat, which debuted at number 1 in Ireland. The upcoming album follows the band's Community Spirit EP.
The Academic is embarking on a UK Headlining tour in February of 2023. One of the stops includes the Roundhouse in London which will be their biggest headline show outside of Ireland. Tickets go on sale here.
Watch the new music video here:
The Academic UK Headline Tour Dates
2/2/23 - Birmingham, O2 Institute
2/3/23 - London, Roundhouse
2/10/23 - Glasgow, Barrowlands
2/11/23 - Manchester, Albert Hall
