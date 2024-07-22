The 8th Annual Allman Betts Family Revival Unveils 2024 dates and Initial Lineups

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Allman Betts Family Revival has unveiled 2024 tour dates and initial lineup for their 8th annual celebration honoring Gregg Allman, Dickey Betts, and The Allman Brothers' enduring music and legacy. The tour begins on November 30 in Saint Charles, IL, and concludes December 21 with a return to the historic Fillmore in San Francisco.

In addition to returning to familiar cities, the tour will visit several new locations, including Minneapolis, Seattle, and Kansas City.

Each show will feature two massive sets, the first set will feature music from the 1970’s Duane Allman era, while the second set will feature music from the 1990’s comeback era. These performances will be led by The Allman Betts Band, Luther Dickinson (North Mississippi Allstars), Cody Dickinson (North Mississippi Allstars), Jimmy Hall (Jeff Beck, Wet Willie), Lindsay Lou, Lamar Williams Jr., Alex Orbison (son of Roy Orbison), Jackie Greene, Larry McCray and Anders Osborne. Sierra Hull, Grace Bowers, G. Love, and Jake Shimabukuro will join the lineup in select cities. Additional lineup announcements and surprises will follow in the coming weeks. The Brotherhood of Light, a mainstay live component, providing otherworldly visuals for the Allman Brothers Band for over 20 years, will return to light up the stage for the Allman Betts Family Revival.

Tickets and all up-to-date information are available HERE.

THE ALLMAN BETTS FAMILY REVIVAL 2024 TOUR

Nov 30 @ The Arcada Theater | St. Charles, IL

Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Anders Osborne, Larry McCray, Lindsay Lou, Jackie Greene, Lamar Williams, Jr., Alex Orbison

Dec 1 @ State Theatre | Minneapolis, MN

Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Anders Osborne, Larry McCray, Lindsay Lou, Jackie Greene, Lamar Williams, Jr., Alex Orbison

Dec 3 @ The Palace Theatre | Greensburg, PA

Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Anders Osborne, Larry McCray, Lindsay Lou, Jackie Greene, Lamar Williams, Jr., Alex Orbison

Dec 4 @ Kleinhans Music Hall | Buffalo, NY

Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Sierra Hull, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Anders Osborne, Larry McCray, Lindsay Lou, Jackie Greene, Lamar Williams, Jr., Alex Orbison

Dec 5 @ Orpheum Theater | Boston, MA

Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Sierra Hull, G. Love, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Anders Osborne, Larry McCray, Lindsay Lou, Jackie Greene, Lamar Williams, Jr., Alex Orbison

Dec 6 @ Capitol Theater | Port Chester, NY

Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Sierra Hull, G. Love, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Anders Osborne, Larry McCray, Lindsay Lou, Jackie Greene, Lamar Williams, Jr., Alex Orbison

Dec 7 @ The Beacon Theater | New York, NY

Devon Allman, Duane Betts, G.Love, Sierra Hull, Grace Bowers, , Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Anders Osborne, Larry McCray, Lindsay Lou, Jackie Greene, Lamar Williams, Jr., Alex Orbison

Dec 8 @ The Paramount | Huntington, NY

Devon Allman, Duane Betts, G. Love, Sierra Hull, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Anders Osborne, Larry McCray, Lindsay Lou, Jackie Greene, Lamar Williams, Jr., Alex Orbison

Dec 9 @ Capital One Hall | Tysons, VA

Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Sierra Hull, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Anders Osborne, Larry McCray, Lindsay Lou, Jackie Greene, Lamar Williams, Jr., Alex Orbison

Dec 11 @ Van Wezel PAC | Sarasota, FL

Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Anders Osborne, Larry McCray, Lindsay Lou, Jackie Greene, Lamar Williams, Jr., Alex Orbison

Dec 12 @ Gaillard Center | Charleston, SC

Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Anders Osborne, Larry McCray, Lindsay Lou, Jackie Greene, Lamar Williams, Jr., Alex Orbison

Dec 13 @ Norton Center for the Arts | Danville, KY

Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Anders Osborne, Larry McCray, Lindsay Lou, Jackie Greene, Lamar Williams, Jr., Alex Orbison

Dec 14 @ The Factory | St. Louis, MO

Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Anders Osborne, Grace Bowers, Larry McCray, Lindsay Lou, Jackie Greene, Lamar Williams, Jr., Alex Orbison

Dec 15 @ Uptown Theater | Kansas City, MO

Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Anders Osborne, Grace Bowers, Larry McCray, Lindsay Lou, Jackie Greene, Lamar Williams, Jr., Alex Orbison

Dec 16 @ Ryman Auditorium | Nashville, TN

Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Sierra Hull, Jake Shimabukuro, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Grace Bowers, Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray, Lindsay Lou, Jackie Greene, Lamar Williams, Jr., Alex Orbison

Dec 17 @ Moore Theatre | Seattle, WA

Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Jake Shimabukuro, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Grace Bowers, Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray, Lindsay Lou, Jackie Greene, Lamar Williams, Jr., Alex Orbison

Dec 18 @ Paramount Theatre | Denver, CO

Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Jake Shimabukuro, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray, Lindsay Lou, Jackie Greene, Lamar Williams, Jr., Alex Orbison

Dec 20 @ Grand Sierra Resort/Grand Theatre | Reno, NV

Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Jake Shimabukuro, Cody Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray, Lindsay Lou, Jackie Greene, Lamar Williams, Jr., Alex Orbison

Dec 21 @ Fillmore | San Francisco, CA

Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Jake Shimabukuro, Cody Dickinson, Grace Bowers, Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray, Lindsay Lou, Jackie Greene, Lamar Williams, Jr., Alex Orbison

