Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The 1975 to Perform at Madison Square Garden in November

The 1975 to Perform at Madison Square Garden in November

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 12 at noon ET.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 3, 2022  

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) and Live Nation announced today that The 1975 will bring their "At Their Very Best" tour to Madison Square Garden on Monday, November 7 at 7:00PM, marking the band's second headlining performance at The World's Most Famous Arena.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 12 at noon ET.

The "At Their Very Best" tour will celebrate The 1975's forthcoming, highly anticipated fifth studio album, "Being Funny In A Foreign Language," out on October 14.

The 1975's previous album, "Notes On A Conditional Form," became the band's fourth consecutive number one album in the UK and Australia. The 1975 was named NME's "Band of the Decade" in 2020 following 2017 and 2019 BRIT Awards for "Best Group."

Chase cardholders will have advance access to tickets from Thursday, August 4 at 10:00AM ET through Saturday, August 6 at 10:00PM ET via Ticketmaster.com. Tickets for the November 7 show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 12 at noon via Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available in person beginning on Saturday, August 13 at the Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices.



Related Stories View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Photo: New TICKET TO PARADISE Poster Revealed
August 3, 2022

Academy Award®  winners  George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite on the big screen as exes who find themselves on a shared mission to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they once made. Ticket to Paradise is a romantic comedy about the sweet surprise of second chances.  Check out the new picture poster now!
The 1975 to Perform at Madison Square Garden in November
August 3, 2022

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) and Live Nation announced today that The 1975 will bring their “At Their Very Best” tour to Madison Square Garden on Monday, November 7 at 7:00PM, marking the band’s second headlining performance at The World’s Most Famous Arena.
VIDEO: Mike Gossin Releases Acoustic Video for 'Marry You'
August 3, 2022

Award-winning singer/songwriter Mike Gossin is releasing a video for the acoustic version of “Marry You.' “Marry You” is the first song from the former Gloriana member’s highly anticipated solo project. The video was shot at Asher’s Place Studio in Franklin, TN. Watch the new music video for the acoustic single enow!
VIDEO: Wasted Space Release John Wick-Themed Video for 'The First Time We Met'
August 3, 2022

Watch the music video for the new track, pulled from the group’s recently released EP Never Odd Or Even, which dropped earlier this spring. The band is also currently on tour to support the 4-track EP. Despite the heavy topics that the track addresses, the video for “The First Time We Met” brings out a more lighthearted side of the three-piece.
Tobias Dray Releases New Single 'FUK IT'
August 3, 2022

French producer turned rock emblem Tobias Dray has released “FUK IT” with an equally as angsty official video. After watching fans voraciously open the pit to this song night after night on his sold-out headline tour of Europe and Canada this summer, Dray was straining at the leash to get this song out into the ether. 