Test Dept. Announces US Tour Dates

Test Dept. released their 15th studio album Disturbance on March 1, 2019. Back in 1981, Graham Cunnington, Paul Jamrozy and a revolving door of talented artists from disparate disciplines and backgrounds formed Test Dept., forging a new sound that made them underground heroes and landing the group under surveillance by the British government. Thirty-seven years later, on Disturbance, their sound is as incendiary as ever.

Over the years, Test Dept. has collaborated with filmmakers, sculptors, dancers and politically-active groups, such as the striking Miners in 1984/85, where members of the community were encouraged to participate with creative contributions. Some of Test Dept's notable collaborations with internationally recognized artists include American singer Diamanda Galas, late British modern classical composer Steve Martland, Welsh theatre company Brith Gof, and British sculptor Malcolm Poynter.

On 6/21 Test Dept. will be sharing the bill with Pop Will Eat Itself, Nitzer Ebb, Filter, and more at Cold Waves. The Chicago-based festival was born in 2012 as a memorial to Jamie Duffy, a Chicago musician who took his own life. Originally a fundraiser for his funeral expenses, Cold Waves has grown into a multi-day, multi-city celebration of classic, rare and original industrial artists as well as new and innovative talent, while raising money for Darkest Before Dawn, a mental health awareness charity focused on the service and live-music industries.

Disturbance Tour 2019

9/12 San Francisco - DNA Lounge

9/13 Los Angeles - The Regent

9/14 Phoenix - Celebrity Theatre

9/15 Seattle - El Corazon

9/18 Baltimore - Soundstage

9/19 Brooklyn - Bazaar

9/21 Chicago - Cold Waves





