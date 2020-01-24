Tennis Unveil New Single 'How To Forgive'

Acclaimed indie-pop duo Tennis has announced today's premiere of "How To Forgive," the latest single from their highly anticipated fifth studio album, SWIMMER. The track is streaming now; SWIMMER arrives via Tennis's own Mutually Detrimental label on Valentine's Day, February 14. The album is available for pre-order now, with all pre-orders joined by instant grat downloads of "How To Forgive" and the recently released single, "Need Your Love."

"'How To Forgive' was written immediately after finishing 'Need Your Love,'" says Tennis singer Alaina Moore. "I wanted a palette cleanser to get out of the headspace that song occupied, so I titled a blank page 'How To Forgive' and got to work. My plan was to channel early Madonna. We tried varispeeding the mix to simulate the girlish timbre I was going for, but ended up re-tracking the song in the highest key I could sing it in. The result is the most difficult song I've written for myself. Comping it was a nightmare and I really agonized over my performance. I wanted it to sound effortless, but it wasn't. I started crying between takes of the line I've been questioning myself, convinced I wasn't getting it right. We had a good laugh about that later. Patrick re-comped my vocals while I stomped off to sulk. He used my first two takes, when I was still vulnerable, before I had gotten lost in my head. When he played back his edit, I loved it. It wasn't the polished performance I'd wanted, but I loved it even more because of it."

SWIMMER was first heralded last November by Tennis's first new music in almost three years, "Runner," available now at all DSPs and streaming services; the track is joined by a colorful companion video, directed by longtime collaborator Luca Venter and inspired by Moore's love of "old musicals and all things Gene Kelly, Fred Astaire and Bob Fosse." "Runner" is streaming now via the official Tennis YouTube channel.

"Runner" was immediately met by a wide range of critical applause, with The Line of Best Fit simply describing it as "dazzling." "Runner" is an "incandescent taste of (Tennis's) upcoming fifth LP," declared Australia's Happy. "Bliss out in technicolour." Cool Hunting hailed the "Runner" video, writing, "The visual treatment is full of sequins, night skies and satin-the ideal accompaniment for Moore's falsetto, crescendoing synths, and lush production."

"Need Your Love" followed in January 2020 and is now available for streaming and download. The track is accompanied by an equally colorful companion video, once again directed by Venter and streaming now.

Tennis will celebrate SWIMMER with a major North American headline tour. The dates get underway February 25 at Kansas City, MO's Madrid Theatre & Café and then continue through early May. Highlights include top-billed performances at Boise, ID's Treefort Music Fest (March 27) and Atlanta, GA's annual Shaky Knees Music Festival (May 3). Support on all headline dates comes from Molly Burch. For complete details and ticket information, please visit www.tennis-music.com.

TENNIS ON TOUR 2020

FEBRUARY

25 - Kansas City, MO - Madrid Theatre & Cafe

27 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

28 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

29 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Bar-B-Q

MARCH

2 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

4 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

27 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Fest *

28 - Missoula, MT - Top Hat Lounge

30 - Vancouver, BC - Venue Nightclub

31 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

APRIL

1 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

3 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore - SOLD OUT

4 - ￼Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre - SOLD OUT

5 - ￼Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern

￼6 - ￼Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

8 - ￼Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

10 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

16 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

17 - Minneapolis, MN - Cedar Cultural Center

18 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

20 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre Center

21 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe at Old National Centre

22 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

24 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

25 - Boston, MA - Royale

￼26 - Portland, ME - Port City Music Hall

28 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

29 - Washington, DC - The 9:30 Club

30 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

MAY 2020

1 - ￼Saxapahaw, NC - Haw River Ballroom

3 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Music Festival *

4 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

6 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom

8 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

9 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

* FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE

ALL HEADLINE DATES w/ MOLLY BURCH

