Tennis Release New Single 'Need Your Love'

Acclaimed indie-pop duo Tennis has unveiled "Need Your Love," the new single from their highly anticipated fifth studio album, SWIMMER, via a video shot and directed by longtime collaborator Luca Venter.

"'Need Your Love' is rooted in anger," says Alaina Moore. "I usually deny myself the emotion, but the music demanded intensity from me and I had a lot to be angry about at the time. I was letting go of unhealthy relationships - trying to find healing without closure. The song turned into an emotional purge. We used sparse instrumentation and tempo changes to reflect the isolation and relentlessness of my mental state. Despite all the heaviness, writing this song was a joyful experience. The music was resilient enough to handle our wildest ideas and we indulged every whim. It's my favorite song Patrick and I have written."

SWIMMER arrives via Tennis's own Mutually Detrimental label on Valentine's Day, February 14. The album is available for pre-order, with all pre-orders joined by an instant grat download of "Need Your Love." PRE-ORDER SWIMMER

SWIMMER was first heralded last November by Tennis's first new music in almost three years, "Runner," available now at all DSPs and streaming services. The track was joined by a colorful companion video also directed by Venter, and inspired by Moore's love of "old musicals and all things Gene Kelly, Fred Astaire and Bob Fosse." "Runner" is streaming now via the official Tennis YouTube channel.

"Runner" was immediately met by a wide range of critical applause, with The Line of Best Fit simply describing it as "dazzling." "Runner" is an "incandescent taste of (Tennis's) upcoming fifth LP," declared Australia's Happy. "Bliss out in technicolour." Cool Hunting hailed the "Runner" video, writing, "The visual treatment is full of sequins, night skies and satin-the ideal accompaniment for Moore's falsetto, crescendoing synths, and lush production."

Tennis will celebrate SWIMMER with a major North American headline tour. The dates get underway February 25 at Kansas City, MO's Madrid Theatre & Café and then continue through early May. Highlights include top-billed performances at Boise, ID's Treefort Music Fest (March 27) and Atlanta, GA's annual Shaky Knees Music Festival (May 3). Support on all headline dates comes from Molly Burch. For complete details and ticket information, please visit www.tennis-music.com.

TENNIS ON TOUR 2020

FEBRUARY

25 - Kansas City, MO - Madrid Theatre & Cafe

27 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

28 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

29 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Bar-B-Q

MARCH

2 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

4 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

27 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Fest *

28 - Missoula, MT - Top Hat Lounge

30 - Vancouver, BC - Venue Nightclub

31 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

APRIL

1 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

3 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

4 - ￼Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre - SOLD OUT

5 - ￼Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern

￼6 - ￼Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

8 - ￼Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

10 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

16 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

17 - Minneapolis, MN - Cedar Cultural Center

18 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

20 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre Center

21 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe at Old National Centre

22 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

24 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

25 - Boston, MA - Royale

￼26 - Portland, ME - Port City Music Hall

28 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

29 - Washington, DC - The 9:30 Club

30 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

MAY 2020

1 - ￼Saxapahaw, NC - Haw River Ballroom

3 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Music Festival *

4 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

6 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom

8 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

9 - Saint Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

* FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE

ALL HEADLINE DATES w/ MOLLY BURCH

www.tennis-music.com

Photo credit: Annie Dressner





