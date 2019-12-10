Tenille Arts Sets Date for New Album

When Tenille Arts thought about what to call her new album, she only had to look at her life over the last couple of years to come up with Love, Heartbreak, & Everything in Between. The 12-song album, due out January 10, 2020 on Reviver Records/19th & Grand Records, gives a glimpse into dreams that have come true, sacrifices made along the way and...well...everything in between. The album is available for pre-order beginning today HERE.

"I'm so excited about this album," said Tenille. "It's everything I've been through this past year, so I decided to title it 'Love, Heartbreak, & Everything in Between.' It's four love songs, four breakup songs and four songs about everything else in life. I got to collaborate with new songwriters and producers, and I'm so proud of the creativity on this album."

Tenille wrote two of the songs solo and partnered with the likes of Allison Margaret Cruz, Whitney Duncan, Derek George, Alex Kline, Palmer Lee, Josh Logan, Lizzy McAvoy, James Slater, Grand Vogelfanger and Adam Wheeler on the other 10 cuts. Kline, Vogelfanger and Wheeler, along with Matt Rovey, have production credits on the collection.

She will perform her current single, "Somebody Like That," when she makes her unprecedented third appearance on The Bachelor on Monday, January 6, 2020 on the ABC television network. Additional major television appearances supporting the album release will be announced in the coming weeks.

"Somebody Like That" is receiving incredible exposure on official Spotify playlists New Boots, Wild Country, All About Country and others, and YouTube Music featured it on the cover of Country's New Crop. Apple Music, Amazon Music and Pandora are big supporters, helping Tenille garner over 31 million lifetime streams.

The album's debut single, "I Hate This," topped the Radio Disney Country Chart and the iTunes Country Chart, hit #4 on the iTunes all-genre chart and #2 on the iTunes Music Video Chart.

Tenille Arts

Love, Heartbreak, & Everything in Between

Reviver Records/19th & Grand Records

Track Listing:

1. "Somebody Like That" * - Tenille Arts, Alex Kline, Allison Margaret Cruz

2. "Slow it Down" *** - Tenille Arts, Josh Logan, Grant Vogelfanger

3. "Wild Love" **** - Tenille Arts, Derek George, Palmer Lee

4. "Butterfly Effect" * - Tenille Arts, Lizzy McAvoy, Adam Wheeler

5. "I Hate This" ** - Tenille Arts, Adam Wheeler

6. "Nothing to See Here" ** - Tenille Arts, Whitney Duncan

7. "Another Life" ** - Tenille Arts

8. "Right Guy, Wrong Time" ** - Tenille Arts

9. "Call You Names" * - Tenille Arts, James Slater

10. "Missing You" * - Tenille Arts, Alex Kline, Allison Margaret Cruz

11. "Wouldn't You Like to Know" * - Tenille Arts, Alex Kline, Allison Margaret Cruz

12. "Everybody Knows Everybody" * - Tenille Arts, Alex Kline, Allison Margaret Cruz

* Produced by Alex Kline

** Produced by Adam Wheeler & Matt Rovey

*** Produced by Grant Vogelfanger

**** Produced by Derek George

Born and raised in the small prairie town of Weyburn, Saskatchewan, Tenille Arts picked up the guitar and penned her first song at age 13 and has been performing across the US and Canada ever since. She made her first appearance on The Bachelor in January 2018 singing her original song "Moment of Weakness." The performance resulted in a record deal with powerhouse indie label Reviver Records. She made her second appearance on the show in January of this year performing "I Hate This." The song hit #1 on both the U.S. and Canadian iTunes Country Charts and #9 U.S. iTunes all-genre following the episode.

Tenille has released an EP and a full-length album, and her music has tallied over 31 million streams. Noted music critic Tom Roland was so moved by her music that he has penned three full-page features in the Billboard Country Update. Music Row Magazine critic Robert K. Oermann called Tenille "Promising in the extreme." Streaming giant Pandora named her one of their new artists to watch, and CMT included her in their "Ten Must-See Indies You Need to Know," a video discovery program that spotlights rising independent artists and established artists from independent labels. Rolling Stone named Tenille one of their "10 New Country Artists You Need To Know," calling her "An edgy, Fearless-era Taylor Swift with crystalline vocals; ideal for hopeless romantics who are fire signs," and PopCulture.com named her one of their "Country Artists to Watch in 2018."

Tenille made her Grand Ole Opry debut on September 21, 2019.





Related Articles View More Music Stories