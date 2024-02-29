Tenderhooks Announces Forthcoming Debut EP 'Tenderhooks'

London-based, emerging alt-pop artist tenderhooks sets the upcoming release of her debut self-titled EP tenderhooks. The enigmatic singer/songwriter tides listeners over with the EP's incredible, resonant first single, “Anything You Felt,” out now.

The tenderhooks EP is the product of seismic, life-altering, changes for tenderhooks, who left a long-term relationship, a fast-tracked career in tech, and a steady, upward trajectory in New York for her native Ireland at the start of the pandemic. In lockdown, music became her outlet for self-expression and rediscovery, with each of the three songs on this project forging a new artistic path for tenderhooks.

“Anything You Felt” captures tenderhooks' dizzying self-questioning as she comes to terms with her post-breakup reality. Through dark, brooding synth and minimal vocals, she takes her unresolved feelings through a sonic exploration. “Enemy,” a juxtaposition of classical piano and echoing, postmodern auto-tuned vocals, was written on the day her former career came to an end and is about trying to reach beyond the self-imposed limitations of your self esteem.

Meanwhile, “tenderhooks” is an anti-love song produced by fellow Irish artist, For Those I Love. The EP artwork was photographed by Finnish artist Jenni Granholm, who is known for exploring the limitations and restraints placed on women, resulting in a cover that is simultaneously feminine and dark - perfectly tying the project together. See below for the full EP tracklist.