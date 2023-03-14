Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Temples Share New Song From New Sean Ono Lennon Produced Album

Temples Share New Song From New Sean Ono Lennon Produced Album

Exotico is arriving everywhere via ATO Records on Friday, April 14.

Mar. 14, 2023  

Temples have shared their shimmering new single, "Afterlife," available now at all DSPs and streaming services. An elegant collision of soulful grooves, futuristic synth, and spellbinding guitar tones, the track is joined by an official music video premiering today at YouTube.

Produced by labelmate Sean Ono Lennon and mixed by GRAMMY® Award-winner Dave Fridmann (The Flaming Lips, Mercury Rev, MGMT), "Afterlife" heralds the British psychedelic rock quartet's long awaited new album, Exotico, arriving everywhere via ATO Records on Friday, April 14. Pre-orders are available now.

"As we were putting the tracklist together we envisioned a jet or spaceship arriving on the island and then some sort of journey across this imagined place," says Temples' Thomas Walmsley. "By the second half of the record we're moving into twilight, and 'Afterlife' is definitely one of the evening tracks."

"'Afterlife' reflects on long distance relationships and how love and isolation often can find themselves next to one another," says Temples' lead singer/guitarist James Bagshaw. "You might feel lonely but you're never alone. Seeing a light in the distance gives you the hope to know you'll meet again."

Temples' fourth studio album and first full-length recording since 2019's acclaimed Hot Motion, Exotico also include such ecstatic new songs as "Cicada" and the stratospheric first single, "Gamma Rays," the latter joined by an official music video, directed by filmmaker Molly Daniel (Nilüfer Yanya), and streaming now at YouTube.

Recently praised by Shindig! for sounding "like Temples, but Temples with a newfound confidence," Exotico marks the band's most far-reaching collection thus far, a 16-track panoramic musical travelogue set beyond the horizon on an impossibly utopic island where every song serves as a different stop along the atoll, from beaches with azure blue waters to forest canopies enveloped in rare birdsong.

Recorded in studios in London, Brighton, and Worcestershire, songs like "Afterlife" and "Oval Stones" see Temples - with additional multi-instrumental and vocal accompaniment from Lennon as well as extra vocals from Charlotte Kemp Muhl (The Ghost of a Saber Tooth Tiger) - painting visionary new vistas with cascading melodic waterfalls, contemplative lyrical exploration, and an imaginative creative wanderlust unlike anything previously heard in the band's already ambitious body of work.

"This record is essentially something we made for ourselves to find joy in at the time we were making it," says James Bagshaw. "There are songs to dance to, songs to reflect with, and through that we ended up delving into every aspect of our musical vocabulary."

Temples - who recently completed a sold-out run of small UK club shows to road-test the new album - will celebrate the arrival of Exotico with a sweeping international live schedule. North American dates will be announced soon. For complete details, please visit www.templestheband.com/live.

Temples is: James Bagshaw (guitar, vocals) Thomas Walmsley (bass guitar, backing vocals), Adam Smith (keyboards, rhythm guitar, backing vocals), and Rens Ottink (drums and percussion).

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit: Molly Daniel



Le Sserafims Huh Yunjin Releases a New Self-Produced Single love you twice Photo
Le Sserafim's Huh Yunjin Releases a New Self-Produced Single 'love you twice'
LE SSERAFIM’s HUH YUNJIN unveiled a self-produced single “love you twice” today. The new single follows “Raise y_our glass,” out on the 100th day since LE SSERAFIM’s debut, and “I ≠ DOLL,” released in January 2023. “love you twice” is an acoustic indie pop track evoking the glittering feeling of warm springtime.
Chart-Topping Chicago-Based Musician Sarantos Releases New Single Another Surgery Photo
Chart-Topping Chicago-Based Musician Sarantos Releases New Single 'Another Surgery'
Sarantos is a genre-fluid singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist with an ever-expanding catalog of releases. Hailing from Chicago, he has created both national and international chart-topping singles, while placing his songs on hit daytime TV shows like 'Days of Our Lives.' With more than 200K Spotify streams of his latest album, 'A Spoonful of Greece,' and another 35K on his past three singles, the award-winning artist continues his monthly release schedule with 'Another Surgery.'
Watch: Malina Moye Asks The Question, Are You Okay? In Her New Music Video F.I.N.E. Photo
Watch: Malina Moye Asks The Question, 'Are You Okay?' In Her New Music Video F.I.N.E.
Singer-songwriter-guitarist Malina Moye has released her contemporary blues rock opus F.I.N.E. (F*d Up, Insecure, Neurotic, and Emotionally unstable), the second single from her upcoming album 'Dirty,' which drops this Friday, March 17.
Julian Loida to Release Giverny Album in May Photo
Julian Loida to Release 'Giverny' Album in May
Julian Loida will unveil his new full-length album Giverny. Loida’s range of sound and genre exploration is largely a product of his synesthesia - music is a literal full-body experience for him, with sounds often invoking involuntary sensations of color, texture, or even taste. For Julian Loida, music is a visual art.

From This Author - Michael Major


Video: MGM+ Shares THE PORTABLE DOOR TrailerVideo: MGM+ Shares THE PORTABLE DOOR Trailer
March 14, 2023

The comedy stars multi-time Golden Globe nominee Sam Neill (Peter Rabbit, Jurassic Park) and Patrick Gibson (The OA, Tolkien),  joining two-time Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz (Django Unchained, No Time to Die) and Sophie Wilde (Eden, You Don’t Know Me). Watch the new video trailer now!
Oropendola Releases New Single Ahead of Album Release on FridayOropendola Releases New Single Ahead of Album Release on Friday
March 14, 2023

Brooklyn artist Oropendola (who has played with Half Waif, Barrie, Samir Langus) has released her new single Rorschach Sky. This is the third & final single (following Knocking Down Flowers and Trust the Sun ) off of her upcoming album “Waiting for the Sky to Speak” via Spirit House Records and Wilbur & Moore Records.
Garden of Dreams Talent Show Returns to Radio City Music Hall With More Than 150 Local PerformersGarden of Dreams Talent Show Returns to Radio City Music Hall With More Than 150 Local Performers
March 14, 2023

Celebrities and athletes have participated in the Garden of Dreams Talent Show – from mentoring performers to serving as presenters at the event – including Whoopi Goldberg, Henrik Lundqvist, Alicia Keys, Adam Graves, Sara Bareilles, Remy Ma, Miguel, Susan Sarandon, Fat Joe, Darryl McDaniels, Caleb McLaughlin, ASAP Rocky, Gaten Matarazzo, and more.
ALEX VS. AMERICA & SUPERMARKET STAKEOUT Are Back With Brand-New Seasons in April on Food NetworkALEX VS. AMERICA & SUPERMARKET STAKEOUT Are Back With Brand-New Seasons in April on Food Network
March 14, 2023

In Alex vs. America, acclaimed chef and Food Network staple Alex Guarnaschelli competes against three culinary superstars at the same time over two rounds. Set in pop-up kitchens outside local supermarkets, each Supermarket Stakeout episode begins with host Alex Guarnaschelli giving four contestants $500 apiece.
Mickey & Friends 10 Classic Shorts - Volume 2 Sets Digital, DVD & Blu-Ray Release DateMickey & Friends 10 Classic Shorts - Volume 2 Sets Digital, DVD & Blu-Ray Release Date
March 14, 2023

They are combined with a fun all-new animated interstitials introduction featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, Goofy and Pluto, as the beloved Disney characters gather together to watch a slideshow on some of their hilarious past adventures. Mickey & Friends 10 Classic Shorts – Volume 2 debuts as part of Disney's 100th anniversary.
share