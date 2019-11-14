Tempers Announce 2020 Tour Dates

New York based duo Tempers, comprised of Jasmine Golestaneh and Eddie Cooper, have been diligently carving out their own unique niche within dark indie, electronica and synth-pop circles since their formation. After a series of digital singles in 2013, Tempers began solidifying their singular identity of rigorous electronic production blended with instinctual, unleashed vocals. Following well received tours in Europe and the United States, Tempers saw the release of their debut album entitled Services, released in Germany via the highly regarded cult imprint Aufnahme + Wiedergabe and quickly became a staple in the synth-pop/post punk scenes in both the United States and in Europe.

Since the release of Services, Tempers have regularly appeared at a number of international festivals and venues, including Test Pressing Festival and Berghain to name a few, and ambitiously created a concept album entitled Junkspace in 2018, in collaboration with famed architect Rem Koolhaas, about the deconstructed banality and overlooked grace of 20th century shopping mall culture.

Tempers' third full-length album, Private Life, successfully progresses their cinematic aesthetic into a moodier and more introspective landscape. Private Life opens with "Capital Pains", a lonely incantation that echoes the human desire to envy other people's lives and endlessly chase our own insecurities. Surreal, isolated atmosphere backed by upbeat rhythm and melancholy refrain projected from "Capital Pains" perfectly set the tone expectation for Private Life.

"Peace of Mind" crawls along as a dramatic dirge with Golestaneh imparting matters of loneliness and solitude, always looking from the outside and complemented with Cooper's haunting resonance. The character behind songs such as "Sleep" and "Push/Pull" break from Tempers signature synth-laden post punk notoriety, instead switching to a more somber songwriting style that settles down between downtempo dream pop and despondent soundtracks.

Behind the backdrop of driving electronics and magnetic verse, Private Life deconstructs and reimagines the ideas behind despair, love, loneliness, and hope.

While most people would simply reflect on nostalgia, Tempers stands alone in their unique methods, fictionalising their ideas through sound and vision to create soundtracks for everyday affliction.

Next year, Tempers will headline a UK and European tour in support of Private Life, starting with a headline show at London's Moth Club on 28th February, the band will continue on to Bristol, Manchester, Glasgow and more - full dates below.

TEMPERS - ON TOUR:

Friday 28th February - Moth Club, London

Saturday 29th February - Crofters Rights, Bristol

Sunday 1st March - Yes, Manchester

Monday 2nd March - Broadcast, Glasgow

Tuesday 3rd March - Sneaky Pete's, Edinburgh

Wednesday 4th March - Bobiks, Newcastle Upon Tyne

Friday 6th March - Kasbah Nightclub, Coventry

Saturday 7th March - The Garibaldi, Northampton

Saturday 14th March - TBC, Brussels, Belguim

Monday 16th March - HRP Pamela, Torun, Poland

Tuesday 17th March - Poglos, Warsaw, Poland

Wednesday 18th March - Ratusz, Zduńska Wola, Poland

Thursday 19th March - Chemiefabrik, Dresden, Germany

Friday 20th March - Urban Spree, Berlin, Germany

Saturday 21st March - Café Wagner, Jena, Germany

Sunday 22nd March - Rote Sonne, München, Germany

Tuesday 24th March - Blue Shell, Köln, Germany

Wednesday 25th March - Molotow Skybar, Hamburg, Germany

Thursday 26th March - Stengade, Copenhagen, Denmark

Saturday 28th March - Control Club, Bucharest, Romania

Tuesday 31st March - Dürer Kert, Budapest, Hungary

(More dates to be confirmed)

Photo Credit: Tempers





Related Articles View More Music Stories