Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tegan and Sara Release Share 'Smoking Weed Alone'

Tegan and Sara Release Share 'Smoking Weed Alone'

The track is from their forthcoming 10th studio album, Crybaby, due Oct. 21.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 19, 2022  

Tegan and Sara have shared "Smoking Weed Alone" the fifth track released in ad from their forthcoming 10th studio album, Crybaby, due Oct. 21 via Mom+Pop Music. Pre-save Crybaby HERE.

The album release comes on the heels of last week's release of High School, the widely lauded TV series based on their best-selling memoir. Tegan and Sara kick off their fall North American tour October 26th in Philadelphia, featuring Tomberlin in the opening slow.

While the track was written by Tegan, "Smoking Weed Alone" showcases the band's approach to the album.

"With this album, I wanted there to be a dialogue that we could have about the songs," says Sara. "Some of Tegan's songs became almost like duets, because she allowed me to go in there and challenge her to rewrite lyrics. I wanted a narrative that could tie into our relationship and some of the things that were happening in our life, even if the song wasn't about that. And for 'Smoking Weed Alone,' there's a chorus where we're sort of singing to each other, and we haven't done that before, in our career."

"Smoking Weed Alone" follows previously released tracks "I Can't Grow Up" "Faded Like a Feeling," "fing Up What Matters" and the sweet, anthemic "Yellow."

Watch the new music video here:




From This Author - Michael Major


ADAPTATION to Be Released on 4K UHD For 20th AnniversaryADAPTATION to Be Released on 4K UHD For 20th Anniversary
October 18, 2022

As Charlie struggles to adapt Orlean's best-selling book 'The Orchid Thief,' he writes himself into his own movie. The various stories crash into one another, exploding into a wildly imaginative film. ADAPTATION is at once a hilarious drama and a moving comedy, now celebrating its 20th anniversary.
VIDEO: Haru Nemuri Shares 'Ikiru' Live at The Forest of RamenVIDEO: Haru Nemuri Shares 'Ikiru' Live at The Forest of Ramen
October 18, 2022

Haru recently had to postpone some of her current North American tour dates due to a positive test result for covid. Fully recovered after a 5-day quarantine, and now testing negative, her tour has resumed with an epic show in Dallas, TX. On October 20, she will headline the Soda Bar in San Diego, CA. Watch the new performance video now!
Calling Cadence Releases 'Acoustic Session, Vol. 1' EPCalling Cadence Releases 'Acoustic Session, Vol. 1' EP
October 18, 2022

For this EP, Calling Cadence’s Oscar Bugarin and Rae Cole reimagined their celebrated material from the band’s self-titled debut album in a stripped-down setting, showcasing the strength and flexibility of their arrangements and songwriting while putting their voices and playing at center stage.
Ashibah Drops Her 'You May Forget' EPAshibah Drops Her 'You May Forget' EP
October 18, 2022

Fresh off a summer filled with successes that included closing out Copenhagen’s Fluid Festival and dropping an official Beatport Sounds x Loopmasters sample pack 4 E.V.E.R, Ashibah delivers a sleek and well-polished three-track EP as the esteemed Lane 8 champions and welcomes Ashibah to his label. Listen to the new single now!
VIDEO: Petra Jasmiina Shares 'Naïve' Music VideoVIDEO: Petra Jasmiina Shares 'Naïve' Music Video
October 18, 2022

The satirical fairytale, written and directed by the artist herself, and filmed by Aleksei Postnikov (That Russian Guy Production), takes us around the city, from majestic Conservatory Gardens to gritty indie music stages, as seen through the lens of its stubbornly escapist characters - or “naïves.” Watch the new music video now!