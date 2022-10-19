Tegan and Sara Release Share 'Smoking Weed Alone'

Tegan and Sara have shared "Smoking Weed Alone" the fifth track released in ad from their forthcoming 10th studio album, Crybaby, due Oct. 21 via Mom+Pop Music. Pre-save Crybaby HERE.

The album release comes on the heels of last week's release of High School, the widely lauded TV series based on their best-selling memoir. Tegan and Sara kick off their fall North American tour October 26th in Philadelphia, featuring Tomberlin in the opening slow.

While the track was written by Tegan, "Smoking Weed Alone" showcases the band's approach to the album.

"With this album, I wanted there to be a dialogue that we could have about the songs," says Sara. "Some of Tegan's songs became almost like duets, because she allowed me to go in there and challenge her to rewrite lyrics. I wanted a narrative that could tie into our relationship and some of the things that were happening in our life, even if the song wasn't about that. And for 'Smoking Weed Alone,' there's a chorus where we're sort of singing to each other, and we haven't done that before, in our career."

"Smoking Weed Alone" follows previously released tracks "I Can't Grow Up" "Faded Like a Feeling," "fing Up What Matters" and the sweet, anthemic "Yellow."

Watch the new music video here: