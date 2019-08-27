Tegan and Sara Release Music Video for 'I'll Be Back Someday'

Today Tegan and Sara give us early MTV vibes with their video for their first released track, "I'll Be Back Someday." The song is off their forthcoming album release, Hey, I'm Just Like You which will be available on September 27 (Sire Records).

Those four words - I'll be back someday - also reverberate as a hint of the full-circle nature of their ninth studio album. While revisiting their teen years for their first memoir,High School - which will be published September 24 - Tegan and Sara discovered two cassette tapes containing their very first songs, written between the ages of 15 and 17.Hey, I'm Just Like You is a return to the songs contained on those 1990s cassettes with a contemporary production.

The girls will be embarking on a special US tour supporting the book and album starting in Brooklyn on September 24 at Murmrr. All tour dates HERE.

Listen to "I'll Be Back Someday" here:





