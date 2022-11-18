Teddy Robb Releases 'Pretty Things'
The track is now available on streaming platforms.
With well over 100 million streams, country singer, songwriter and entertainer Teddy Robb makes his independent debut with "Pretty Things," available today on Bear Records through CMDSHFT. The lyric-driven song was written by Kyle Sturrock and showcases humility and gratitude for wanting to give someone something more.
"I knew 'Pretty Things' was the first song I wanted to release as an independent artist," said Robb. "I was sitting around a bonfire one night with my buddy Kyle Sturrock and my girlfriend Leah. He started playing 'Pretty Things,' and it was in that moment that every emotion I had been trying to explain came out in song form. It's been a tough couple of years, but I've had amazing friends and family by my side continuously supporting me and this song showcases just that."
A music video showcasing "Pretty Things" with Robb and his girlfriend, Leah Lawson, is in the works and will be released in the coming weeks.
Raised on football, the outdoors, and hard work, music was never the plan for Teddy Robb. It wasn't until he heard George Strait's "Troubadour" for the first time that the Akron, Ohio native started to dedicate his life to the pursuit of making music.
After years of playing in Nashville honky tonk's, Teddy's fate was finally changed in 2018 when he signed a deal with Monument Records. Over the next four years, Teddy accumulated well over 100 million streams, performed on NBC's TODAY Show, had his music written about in the pages of Rolling Stone and Billboard, two singles on mainstream country radio, and opened for acts such as Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, Hardy, and more.
Now, Teddy is betting on himself as an experienced and empowered independent artist. While he is steadily becoming a well known name in Music City, this is just the beginning for Teddy Robb.
Listen to the new single here:
