Teddy Grossman Announces North American Fall Tour Dates

LA-based singer/songwriter Teddy Grossman will be headed out on tour this fall supporting the War & Treaty and Ryan McMullan, playing songs from his critically acclaimed debut album Soon Come. This tour follows up his sold-out album release show at Gold Diggers in April, debuting at the Troubadour with Joey Dosik the next month, and two sold-out nights supporting the legendary Mavis Staples at London's Union Chapel in June.

Although a lifelong music lover & maker, pursuing a career in music was put on the back burner. After a decade of his own music playing second fiddle to the life of a traveling salesman, Grossman picked up everything and moved to Los Angeles, where he soon began recording what would become, Soon Come, leaving behind his job and former life along the way.

The ever-soulful singer-songwriter emotes like a man who has been down many paths, only to arrive back definitively where he's forever belonged. "I need to be able to look back at my life and say I gave it a real go."

This steady perseverance and passion of Grossman's- it all goes a long way in explaining why the multi-talented artist has finally arrived at this moment, his moment, which comes pouring forth via his cerebral and sublimely centered songs- the sort that speaks to years of hard-won wisdom and, well, maybe a bit of luck.

With the reaction to Grossman's initial single offerings from the album, it looks like that combo of luck and wisdom has come full circle.

"I had this impossible aim of Music From Big Pink and Voodoo as the northern stars of this record," Grossman explains. This is most recognizable on the lead single "Leave it on the Line" reflects these loft aims, which has amassed nearly one million streams to date. Part gospel and blues and rock and folk and Appalachia and soul and R&B, Soon Come has won over fans and media alike.

Soultracks said "'Ready," "showcases an artist who is more than ready to make his mark in the music world," and Under the Radar compared "Giving Up" to the classic soul of Bill Withers and Otis Redding, saying that the song "sports a universal pop appeal, with gospel backing vocals and a standout climactic sax solo, bringing the track to a sing-along fever pitch."

Grossman has already garnered 1.5 million streams and featured on Spotify playlists Mellow Morning, Retro Soul, and Morning Commute, and Apple Music playlists' Acoustic Chill, Long Walk, Smooth Easy, Breaking R&B and New in R&B, seeing him right alongside artists like Leon Bridges, Yola, Lee Fields, Zella Day Brandi Carlile etc.

Accompanying the singles are some of Grossman's most story-rich songs, including "Crowned," a song that sprang forth from an unlikely friendship with the iconic singer-songwriter Bill Withers near the end of the legend's life.

After a chance meeting one night, in 2018, at a small Bill Withers tribute concert in Los Angeles, Grossman and longtime musical collaborator and drummer, Josh Teitelbaum, wound up going over to Withers' house for a few inspired hangs. The song recounts Bill's incredible life, referencing a phrase Withers kept saying as he'd run his fingers through his full head of hair during their time together - "I'm Crowned in Glory."

"Why Should I Pretend?," probably the most personal and poignant song on the album, was first written by Grossman's grandfather Buddy back in the 1930's. It was recorded later that decade by jazz icon Louis Prima & his New Orleans Gang. Grossman even plays his childhood instrument, the trumpet on the song, as a tribute to his late grandfather.

"For a long time in my life, I felt this low-grade hum in the background that I wasn't really where I was supposed to be,"says Grossman. Soon Come, then, he says, "is ultimately a record about hope, and a deep knowing that we're gonna get there... all in good time.

TEDDY GROSSMAN FALL TOUR DATES

9/19 The Alibi Palm Springs, CA ^

9/20 Thousand Oaks PAC Thousand Oaks, CA ^

9/21 The Independent San Francisco, CA ^

9/24 Guild Theatre Menlo Park, CA ^

9/25 Folktale Winery Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA ^

9/28 Drake Hotel Toronto, ON*

9/30 Sonia Boston, MA*

10/2 Milkboy Philadelphia, PA*

10/3 Bowery Ballroom New York, NY*

10/5 Songbyrd Washington, DC*

10/6 Schubas Chicago, IL*

10/7 Shank Hall Milwaukee, WI*

10/9 Basement East Nashville, TN*

10/11 The Echo Los Angeles, CA*

10/13 Brick and Mortar San Francisco, CA*

10/15 Jackson's Monroe, OR*

10/16 Here-AfterSeattle, WA*

10/18 Biltmore Vancouver, BC*



^ w/ The War & Treaty

* w/ Ryan McMullan