Teddy Geiger Unveils New Video for 'Love Somebody'

Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and producer Teddy Geiger unveils the video for her new single "Love Somebody" today; watch/share below. Teddy wrote the track with her hitmaking, Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer colleagues Ricky Reed and Dan Wilson and also produced it as part of a partnership with Spotify for their first ever Spotify Singles x Noteable collaboration, which also includes a cover of The Pretenders' 1979 hit "Brass In Pocket"; listen HERE.

"Love Somebody" grew from a night Teddy spent with Reed and Wilson during the first few months of quarantine and was influenced by how much her two collaborators have taught her about "real love and family." "It felt like a fun challenge for me to bring these feelings out in a live setting and get comfortable allowing [them] to be a part of the things I create," she says. She cites both Reed and Wilson as central male role models in her life, helping her to gain a deeper understanding of herself and her relationships, including her relationship with her father. "I am so proud of what I see in both of them in their family lives and how that affects who they are as creators and what they hold to be valuable," she says. "['Love Somebody'] is a challenge to myself to keep growing and learning and being able to relate in new ways and really be with the people around me."

Noteable is Spotify's new centralized home for songwriters, producers and publishers, where they can find all of Spotify's offerings for the industry and new opportunities for collaboration. The platform is also a space where Spotify can support creators through education and discovery with partnership's like Teddy's Spotify Singles collaboration, the Songwriters Hub and Written By playlists (check out Teddy's HERE).

"Love Somebody" follows "Sharkbait," Teddy's first solo release since her critically acclaimed 2018 album LillyAnna. Her songwriting and production credits are wide-ranging and have garnered billions of streams and multiple #1 hits with artists including Shawn Mendes, John Legend, The Chicks, P!nk, Leon Bridges, Maroon 5, Niall Horan, Christina Aguilera, DJ Snake and DNCE. She played an integral role in producing and co-writing Mendes' Billboard #1 self-titled album, including the single "In My Blood," which earned her her first Grammy nomination for Song of the Year.

Watch the video here: