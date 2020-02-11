TeaMarrr Will Perform at the Essence Festival

Rising R&B songstress TeaMarrr has been announced on Essence Festival's 2020 lineup. The iconic festival will feature artists such as Bruno Mars, Janet Jackson, Janelle Monáe, Summer Walker and more. She will also share the bill with SiR, who TeaMarrr recently supported on his Summer Forever Tour and will be joining him for the international leg starting on February 21st. Essence Festival of Culture will take place is New Orleans, LA, July 1st - July 5th. For complete details and ticket information, please visit HERE.

The Essence Festival lineup announcement follows the recent groundbreaking partnership between Raedio, the new label co-founded by EMMY® Award-nominated and two-time Golden Globe® Award-nominated actress, producer, and writer Issa Rae, and Atlantic Records. The joint venture kicked off "Kinda Love" by Raedio flagship artist TeaMarrr via Variety. The track is available now at all DSPs and streaming services HERE. The companion visual, directed by child (Ari Lennox, Lucky Daye), features cameos from Issa Rae and comedian Jessie Woo. Watch TeaMarrr assemble her own kind of man in the "Kinda Love" companion visual; streaming now HERE.

Formed in early 2019, Raedio serves artists and creators at the highest level as an "audio everywhere company," operating as the home to a dynamic roster of talent. Most importantly, Raedio extends a platform across media to align acts with film and television projects, commercials, podcasts, and beyond.

Watch the music video for "Kinda Love" here:





