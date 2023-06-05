Taylor Swift's 'Speak Now' Re-Release Will Include Six New Tracks 'From the Vault'

The re-recorded album is set for release on July 7.

By: Jun. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 3 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single Photo 4 Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single

Taylor Swift's 'Speak Now' Re-Release Will Include Six New Tracks 'From the Vault'

Taylor Swift's "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" is now available to pre-add on Apple Music, revealing that the tracklist includes six new tracks "From the Vault."

The tracklist reveals all 16 original tracks from "Speak Now," including "Mine (Taylor's Version)," "Enchanted (Taylor's Version)," "Long Live (Taylor's Version)," "Better Than Revenge (Taylor's Version)," and more. Tracks 17 through 22 are currently unnamed, but are said to be "From the Vault."

The pre-add includes a video of Swift announcing the album during a recent performance of her "Eras Tour." Watch the clip here:

The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. In November, Swift released her version of "Red." "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" was released to universal acclaim in April of 2021. Swift also released her version of "Wildest Dreams" from 1989, however, there is no set date for the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)".

Aside from her recent original album "Midnights," Swift recently released "This Love (Taylor's Version)" and "Wildest Dream (Taylor's Version)" from her upcoming "1989 (Taylor's Version)." The hit album includes singles "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Bad Blood," and "Style."



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Boris to Release Heavy Rocks (2002) Reissue Photo
Boris to Release 'Heavy Rocks (2002)' Reissue

Boris and Third Man Records are excited to present Heavy Rocks (2002) on LP and digital formats for the first time ever (+ a CD format re-press). The release of Heavy Rocks (2002) will coincide with the newly announced Boris + Melvins U.S. tour this summer and fall. Check out upcoming tour dates!

2
Jake Owen to Perform Poolside at Red Rock Resort Photo
Jake Owen to Perform Poolside at Red Rock Resort

Owen’s songs have resonated with listeners and audiences everywhere with 2X PLATINUM anthem and Most Played Song of the Decade “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” PLATINUM-certified hits “Beachin,’” “Anywhere With You,” “Alone With You,” “The One That Got Away,” and GOLD-certified “American Country Love Song.”

3
Xana Drops New Single babyblue Photo
Xana Drops New Single 'babyblue'

Based in Vancouver, Canada, Xana is an emerging pop powerhouse. Her command of pop music keeps her songwriting enthralling, as her blissful vocals glide across the most intimate storytelling and worldbuilding. It’s her intoxicating vibrance that sets Xana apart, as she encompasses themes of LGBTQ romance and female empowerment.

4
Luke Combs Extends Tour With Four New Stadium Shows Next Month Photo
Luke Combs Extends Tour With Four New Stadium Shows Next Month

Luke Combs has added second nights to his sold-out stadium shows in Tampa, Charlotte, Foxborough, and Philadelphia. Special guests for the new dates include Lainey Wilson, Turnpike Troubadours, The Avett Brothers, Gary Allan, Old Crow Medicine Show, David Lee Murphy and Brent Cobb.  

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Photos: Sara Bareilles, Brian d'Arcy James & More Celebrate INTO THE WOODS' Grammy Win & Tony NominationsPhotos: Sara Bareilles, Brian d'Arcy James & More Celebrate INTO THE WOODS' Grammy Win & Tony Nominations
RENFIELD Sets Peacock Streaming Debut DateRENFIELD Sets Peacock Streaming Debut Date
FRND CRCL Release Melodic Pop Punk Anthem 'F*ck California'FRND CRCL Release Melodic Pop Punk Anthem 'F*ck California'
Projexx Recruits Giggs & Marksman for New Banger 'Top Speed'Projexx Recruits Giggs & Marksman for New Banger 'Top Speed'

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys Video
Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel FLEX
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO