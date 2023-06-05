Taylor Swift's 'Speak Now' Re-Release Will Include Six New Tracks 'From the Vault'

Taylor Swift's "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" is now available to pre-add on Apple Music, revealing that the tracklist includes six new tracks "From the Vault."

The tracklist reveals all 16 original tracks from "Speak Now," including "Mine (Taylor's Version)," "Enchanted (Taylor's Version)," "Long Live (Taylor's Version)," "Better Than Revenge (Taylor's Version)," and more. Tracks 17 through 22 are currently unnamed, but are said to be "From the Vault."

The pre-add includes a video of Swift announcing the album during a recent performance of her "Eras Tour." Watch the clip here:

The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. In November, Swift released her version of "Red." "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" was released to universal acclaim in April of 2021. Swift also released her version of "Wildest Dreams" from 1989, however, there is no set date for the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)".

Aside from her recent original album "Midnights," Swift recently released "This Love (Taylor's Version)" and "Wildest Dream (Taylor's Version)" from her upcoming "1989 (Taylor's Version)." The hit album includes singles "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Bad Blood," and "Style."