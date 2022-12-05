Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Taylor Swift-Signed Guitar Added to Auction for Veterans and First Responders

Bidding on the piece ends on December 12.

Dec. 05, 2022  

Launched on Veterans Day and running through December 12th, Raven Drum Foundation's second annual 12 Drummers Drumming auction brings together a list of rock's most influential and legendary figures to raise vital funds for people dealing with PTSD, trauma, and suicidal ideation. Bid here.

Just added items include:

-Taylor Swift autographed guitar
-Alvin Taylor's sticks used to record George Harrison's 33 & 1/3 album
-Def Leppard - Hysteria Funko Pop! Figures (Limited Edition) signed by Rick Allen

Also available:

-Drum signed by Stewart Copeland
-Electric guitar signed by Styx
-Original painting on drumhead and 30-minute Zoom with Zac Hanson

And much more!

Founded by Hall of Famer Rick Allen of Def Leppard and his wife, singer-songwriter and healer Lauren Monroe, Raven Drum Foundation's mission is to serve, educate, and empower Veterans, first responders, and trauma survivors with a focused effort to prevent suicide through innovative wellness-support programs.

Raven Drum contributes to global healing and community through advocacy, storytelling, and the promotion of complementary and alternative medicine (CAM). Monore and Allen will be appearing at the Forbes Healthcare Summit in Miami Florida on December 8th, 2022 to continue to spread the word about the power of music and energy healing.

As part of their effort to make healing accessible to all, Raven Drum Foundation just released a short film, 12 Drummers Drumming - Finding the Rhythm to Heal. Allen and Monroe were joined by a select group of world-class drummers, Veterans, first responders, and supporters at the Amazing Grace Estate, to experience the magic of a drum circle.

Produced and directed by Jonathan Chia, an army combat Veteran himself, the production team included 10 additional Veterans. Drummers who joined the circle - and share their stories in the film - include Matt Sorum (Guns N' Roses, Velvet Revolver, The Cult, Kings of Chaos), Duane Trucks (Widespread Panic), John Lum (The Allman Betts Band), Billy Amendola (Mantus), Denny Seiwell (Paul McCartney and Wings), Josh Roossin (The Jacks), Shannon Larkin (Godsmack), Matt Starr (Ace Frehley, Mr. Big), Wally Ingram (Sheryl Crow, Jackson Browne, Phil Lesh and Bob Weir), Todd Sucherman (STYX), Franklin Vanderbilt (Lenny Kravitz), and Alvin Taylor (Little Richard, George Harrison, Billy Preston, Elton John), many of which also donated items for the 12 Drummers Drumming auction.

Additional notable guests in attendance included the hosts Glenn and Mindy Stearns (star of Undercover Billionaire and KTLA / Entertainment Tonight, respectively), Kelly Cardenas (podcaster and beauty industry legend), Wing Lam (founder of Wahoo's Fish Taco), Larry Broughton (award-winning entrepreneur and CEO, bestselling author, serial entrepreneur, keynote speaker, and former Special Forces Operator), Frank Larkin (COO of Troops First Foundation and chair of its Warrior Call initiative).



