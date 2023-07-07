Taylor Swift Drops 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' With Updated Lyrics

Swift has updated the lyrics to "Better Than Revenge."

By: Jul. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month Photo 1 Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month
Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium Photo 2 Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium
Music Review: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Sounds Good, Sounds Good Photo 3 NEW YORK, NEW YORK A Cast Album Done Right
Sara Bareilles to Hold Benefit Concerts This Month in Effort to Save Rockwood Music Hall Photo 4 Sara Bareilles to Hold Benefit Concerts This Month in Effort to Save Rockwood Music Hall

Taylor Swift Drops 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' With Updated Lyrics

Taylor Swift has released "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)."

The album features all 16 original tracks from "Speak Now," including "Mine (Taylor's Version)," "Enchanted (Taylor's Version)," "Long Live (Taylor's Version)," "Better Than Revenge (Taylor's Version)," and more.

The re-record also features Hayley Williams of Paramore on "Castles Crumbling" and Fallout Boy on "Electric Touch."

Swift has also updated the lyrics to "Better Than Revenge." While the song previously sang "She’s better known for the things that she does on the mattress," the song now sings: "He was a moth to the flame, she was holding the matches."

The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. In November, Swift released her version of "Red." "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" was released to universal acclaim in April of 2021. Swift also released her version of "Wildest Dreams" from 1989, however, there is no set date for the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)".

Aside from her recent original album "Midnights," Swift recently released "This Love (Taylor's Version)" and "Wildest Dream (Taylor's Version)" from her upcoming "1989 (Taylor's Version)." The hit album includes singles "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Bad Blood," and "Style."

Listen to the new album here:



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Gladys Knight to Perform at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS Photo
Gladys Knight to Perform at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS

Legendary soul singer Gladys Knight has enjoyed No. 1 hits in Pop, Gospel, R&B and Adult Contemporary, and has triumphed in film, television and live performance. As the celebrated singer of the timeless song “Midnight Train to Georgia,” Knight has recorded more than 38 albums over the years, including four solo albums during the past decade.

2
Hilario Durán and His Latin Jazz Big Band Presents Cry Me A River Photo
Hilario Durán and His Latin Jazz Big Band Presents 'Cry Me A River'

Hilario Durán brings the full scope of his artistry, the depth of knowledge of musical genres in the perfect storm of big artistry on Cry Me A River. The nine works on this recording are born of Durán’s Afro-Caribbean cultural topography but are also informed by his gifts for bending tradition and infusing his arrangements with improvisation.

3
K-Pop Group NCT DOJAEJUNG To Perform at Fandom Party in San Diego Photo
K-Pop Group NCT DOJAEJUNG To Perform at Fandom Party in San Diego

The group composed of DOYOUNG, JAEHYUN, and JUNGWOO is the new unit of the South Korean boy band NCT, represented by SM Entertainment. Since their official debut with their first EP Perfume in April 2023, NCT DOJAEJUNG has quickly become a commercial and critical success.

4
Video: Saint Agnes Share This Is Not The End Live Video Photo
Video: Saint Agnes Share 'This Is Not The End' Live Video

Saint Agnes have released an emotional live video for their poignant new single 'This Is Not The End,' a tribute to Kitty A. Austen's grief for her late mother. Saint Agnes recently announced a UK headline tour, which follows their sold-out headline show at The Black Heart in Camden, a European tour with Monster Magnet, and more.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Gladys Knight to Perform at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDSGladys Knight to Perform at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS
Hilario Durán and His Latin Jazz Big Band Presents 'Cry Me A River'Hilario Durán and His Latin Jazz Big Band Presents 'Cry Me A River'
K-Pop Group NCT DOJAEJUNG To Perform at Fandom Party in San DiegoK-Pop Group NCT DOJAEJUNG To Perform at Fandom Party in San Diego
Video: Saint Agnes Share 'This Is Not The End' Live VideoVideo: Saint Agnes Share 'This Is Not The End' Live Video

Videos

Video: Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video Video: Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video Video
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video
Experience Kesha's 'GAG ORDER' Songs From Outer Space: Watch the Acoustic Performance Video
Experience Kesha's 'GAG ORDER' Songs From Outer Space: Watch the Acoustic Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
ALADDIN
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
FUNNY GIRL
THE COTTAGE