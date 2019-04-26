Taylor Grey to Join The Vamps on 'Four Corners' Tour for Select Dates in UK

Taylor Grey has announced that she will be joining The Vamps next month for selected dates on their 2019 'Four Corners' UK Tour.

Embarking on this tour signifies the start of an adventure for the studious singer/songwriter who has been packing out venues across the US over the last six months and is excited to perform for the first time in the UK. The Four Corners Tour is an heart-stirring opportunity for Taylor to perform to new audiences. She will be performing at select dates in May across the UK (see below).

Speaking ahead of the tour Taylor Grey said: "I'm super excited to come over to the UK and get on stage and perform my music. I've heard wonderful things about UK audiences! It is a real honor to be supporting The Vamps again and I know we're going to have a lot of fun on tour!"

Taylor Grey will be joining The Vamps for the following select tour dates:

May 7th - Sheffield City Hall

May 8th - Newcastle City Hall

May 13th - Carlisle Sands Centre

May 15th - Hull Arena

May 17th - Harrogate Auditorium

May 18th - Manchester Apollo

May 20th - Leicester De Montfort Hall

May 22nd - Norwich UAE

May 23rd - Cambridge Corn Exchange

A gifted songwriter and energetic performer, Taylor Grey burst onto the music scene in 2016, the same year she started her undergraduate degree at Stanford University. Driven by introspection and emotive delivery, the 21-year-old Northern California native has been building a name for herself as a prolific recording artist by navigating today's contemporary pop landscape with authenticity and vulnerability that is impossible not to cheer on. Taylor's latest project, her self titled EP GREY (produced by Oliver "Oligee" Goldstein [Foster the People, Christina Aguilera, Flo Rida, Ellie Goulding] and executive producer, Josh Abraham [Justin Bieber, P!nk, Kelly Clarkson]), has been featured on some of Spotify's major playlists such as Pop Sauce and supported by the likes of iHeart, YSBNow, Just Jared, and more. Taylor's music is a melting pot of provocative, emotional, and playful that reflects in her writing and performance. Taylor continues to tour with her grueling academic schedule and is elated to reunite with The Vamps on their 2019 Four Corners UK Tour after sharing the stage with them in her hometown of San Francisco and Los Angeles during their USA 2018 Tour.





