Taydem Shoesmith To Release Debut Single 'Are You Clapping?' On New Year's Eve

With an affinity for music from a very young age, Taydem Shoesmith has been exploring songwriting for quite some time. Having multiple IMDB acting and composing credits to her name, Taydem is now diving into the pop music market with her debut single, "Are You Clapping?" The electro-pop/dance anthem, written by Shoesmith, comes from a very personal place; one she hopes will connect with listeners:

'I think this is my first song that was written out of anger," Taydem recalls. "I remember writing in my lyric book about how frustrated I was with the people around me and society in general. We think we have to act like the perfect person when we talk to people or go on dates. We're kind of setting ourselves up for failure because we're acting like someone we think they want to be with. I mean, it makes sense because in the past, relationships weren't about love or connections. They were basically just business deals. I guess I just got to the point of wondering why I was doing this. Why were people telling me to talk more, smile more, flirt better, don't be boring, etc, so often, when it came to relationships. Because not only was it exhausting to keep that facade up, I was also disappointed in myself for basically faking who I was, just to catch some guy's attention. So through this song, I'm saying that I'm done putting up a show. Having confidence in the choices we make is very important, no matter if it's in relationships, jobs, or life in general. And that is the message I hope people will take away from this song."

From singer-songwriter to pop and alternative, Taydem's music is a unique amalgamation of different genres and influences. Her musical inspirations include Michael Jackson, Rascal Flatts, Billie Holiday, Sabrina Carpenter, Camila Cabello and more. Her acting debut was in 2020, when she was cast for a role in the short film "In the Dark." She has been cast as the lead in multiple films, and has created music for films as well; one of those being a theme song for a short series, "Blood Sisters."

More details about Taydem Shoesmith can be seen at http://www.instagram.com/tshoe23.