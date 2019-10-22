Tanya Tucker Releases 'Bring My Flowers Now' Music Video

Tanya Tucker's new video for "Bring My Flowers Now," featuring Brandi Carlile and directed by acclaimed video director Trey Fanjoy (Miranda Lambert's "It All Comes Out in the Wash," Steven Tyler's "Love Is Your Name," Sheryl Crow's "Easy"), is out now.

The video, which made its debut on CMT, follows the release of Tucker's highly acclaimed new album, While I'm Livin'-produced by Carlile and Shooter Jennings. Through Carlile's solo piano and Tucker's plaintive vocal, "Bring My Flowers" speaks to the importance of showing appreciation to those we love, before it's too late. The record is her first Top Ten debut and tenth Top 10 album.

"This song cracks my heart wide open. Its lyrics, Tanya's performance and that kind of honesty are rare in music these days," says Director Trey Fanjoy. "Tanya is an icon to be celebrated. And the connection between Tanya and Brandi is so strong and pure. That's what I hope people come away with after watching the music video. And like the narrative concept in our piece, this is Tanya's triumphant return to town. I wanted our video to visually reinforce this in a powerful way. We've all missed her voice."

Tucker is currently touring the U.S. with performances slated at The Birchmere in Alexandria, VA the Carolina Theatre in Durham, NC and Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Variety says of Tucker's recent sold-out performances at The Troubadour, "How many of us took Cash or Haggard for granted enough to pass up easy opportunities to see them on their last tours, but would pay thousands of dollars for the opportunity now? These are mistakes we have a chance to atone up for by seeing Tucker while she's living. And strutting." Tickets and VIP packages are available HERE. See full dates below.

While I'm Livin' is largely comprised of songs written by Carlile, the twins Tim and Phil Hanseroth and Tucker. "It's a musical biography of sorts," said Carlile, "about Tanya's real life and the places she's seen, and it's narrated by the greatest country and western singer this side of Johnny Cash." Watch the videos for previously released album tracks: "The Wheels of Laredo" (directed by Myriam Santos), "Hard Luck" (directed by Chris Phelps), and "The House That Built Me," which features Tanya's personal collection of family photos. Additionally, listen to the track "Bring My Flowers Now."

Born in Seminole, Texas, Tucker had her first country hit, the classic "Delta Dawn," at the age of 13 in 1972. Since that auspicious beginning Tucker has become one of the most admired and influential artists in country music history, amassing 23 Top 40 albums and a stellar string of 56 Top 40 singles, ten of which reached the #1 spot on the Billboard country charts. Tucker's indelible songs include some of country music's biggest hits such as the aforementioned "Delta Dawn," "Soon," "Two Sparrows in a Hurricane," "It's a Little Too Late," "Trouble," "Texas (When I Die)," "If It Don't Come Easy" and "Strong Enough To Bend." Tucker is also the recipient of numerous awards, including two CMAs, two ACMs, three CMT awards and 10 GRAMMY nominations.

TANYA TUCKER LIVE

October 26-Mt Vernon, KY - Renfro Valley Entertainment Center

November 7-Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Marriott at River Cree Resort

November 9-Orillia, ON - Casino Rama Entertainment Centre

November 15-Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre

November 16-Bremen, GA - Mill Town Music Hall

November 21-St. Louis, MO - River City Casino

November 22-Rosemont, IL - Joe's Live

November 29-Verona, NY - Turning Stone Resort Casino

November 30-Atlantic City, NJ - Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

December 1-Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere

December 6-Salt Lake City, UT -Vivint Arena*

January 12-Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

*With Brandi Carlile

WHILE I'M LIVIN' TRACKLIST:

1. Mustang Ridge (written by Brandi Carlile, Tim Hanseroth and Phil Hanseroth)

2. The Wheels Of Laredo (written by Brandi Carlile, Tim Hanseroth and Phil Hanseroth)

3. I Don't Owe You Anything (written by Brandi Carlile, Tim Hanseroth and Phil Hanseroth)

4. The Day My Heart Goes Still (written by Brandi Carlile, Tim Hanseroth and Phil Hanseroth)

5. High Ridin' Heroes (written by David Lynn Jones)

6. The House That Built Me (written by Tom Douglas and Allen Shamblin)

7. Hard Luck (written by John C. "Pete" Bailey, David Lee Mitchell, Raymond L. Turner and Jerry Ontiberoz)

8. Rich (written by Brandi Carlile, Tim Hanseroth and Phil Hanseroth)

9. Seminole Wind Calling (written by Brandi Carlile, Tim Hanseroth and Phil Hanseroth)

10. Bring My Flowers Now (written by Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile, Tim Hanseroth and Phil Hanseroth)





