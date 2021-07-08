Tank and The Bangas Confirm Extensive Run of Fall Tour Dates

"Best New Artist" Grammy-nominee and critically acclaimed band Tank and The Bangas will take their lauded live shows back on the road this fall. The run of North American dates kicks off in Raleigh on August 20 and includes shows at New York's Brooklyn Bowl and New Orleans' Tipitina's as well as festival appearances at New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Park City Song Summit 2021, Sea.Hear.Now Festival 2021 and Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival 2021. See below for the full tour routing.

The band's latest EP Friend Goals, which is out now on Verve Forecast, continues to receive critical praise. The new record includes numerous musical contributions from various friends the band has made throughout their career including CHIKA, Duckwrth and PJ Morton as well as a number of New Orleans-based creatives. Listen to/share Friend Goals HERE.

The EP follows the release of the New Orleans-based band's major label debut, Green Balloon, which arrived in 2019 to widespread critical praise.

Tank and The Bangas are Tarriona "Tank" Ball (frontwoman, lead vocals), Albert Allenback (alto saxophone, flute), Joshua Johnson (drums) and Norman Spence (keys).

TANK AND THE BANGAS LIVE

August 20-Raleigh, NC-North Carolina Museum Of Art

August 21-Sugar Hill, GA-The Bowl at Sugar Hill

August 28-New Orleans, LA-Tipitina's Uptown

September 8-Park City, UT-Park City Song Summit 2021

September 11-Milwaukee, WI-Summerfest 2021

September 12-Indianapolis, IN-HI-FI Annex

September 14-Holyoke, MA-Gateway City Arts

September 15-Pawling, NY-Daryl's House

September 17-Brooklyn, NY-Brooklyn Bowl

September 18-Bethlehem, PA-Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks

September 19-Asbury Park, NJ-Sea.Hear.Now Festival 2021

September 21-Columbus, OH-Skullys Music Diner

September 22-Ann Arbor, MI-Blind Pig

September 24-Urbana, IL-Pygmalion Festival

September 25-Franklin, TN-Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival 2021

September 28-Oxford, MS-Proud Larry's

September 29-Little Rock, AR-Revolution Music Room

October 2-New Orleans, LA-Historic French Quarter

October 8-10-New Orleans, LA-New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

October 29-Like Oak, FL-Hulaween

January 17-Quintana Roo, Mexico-Hard Rock Hotel

Photo Credit: Jeremy Tauriac