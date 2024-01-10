Tampa Bay Rapper Rublow Ignites New Single 'Blow Talk'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

Tampa Bay Rapper Rublow Ignites New Single 'Blow Talk'

Kicking off 2024 in style, East-side Tampa Bay rapper Rublow shared a new single and music video entitled “Blow Talk” out now via Cash Money Records. The visual has already picked up traction right out of the gate, gathering 100K YouTube views and counting. 

The official video showcases Rublow's charisma and confidence front-and-center. It plunges viewers into his world as he spits bars to the camera in a hometown convenience store, in an abandoned house, and from his car. He counts up money and grins with a warning, “Hope they know they fed up, now I'm back in that mode.” Once again, his melodic flow takes hold and never lets go, locking into “that mode.”

It just paves the way for more music from Rublow this year. Be on the lookout.

He initially served up “Blow Muzik” as his acclaimed Cash Money Records debut. Of the latter, Lyrical Lemonade praised, “Rublow reflects on his experience growing up in the streets, remaining to himself, and gearing up for what's next to come in his life,” and Earmilk predicted, “He has the potential to be a mainstream name in rap.” The track also achieved highlights from Hot New Hip, Hip Hop DX, Hip Hop Canada and more. 

Stay tuned for a whole lot more from Rublow in 2024 and beyond!

ABOUT RUBLOW:

Like shifting lanes at high speeds, Rublow seamlessly switches up his flows and patterns as he fuses massive modern melodies with old school-style bars. Sporting the dexterity of a prizefighter, the Tampa, FL rapper dips in and out of hard-hitting storytelling and hypnotic hooks, introducing himself as a vital and vibrant voice for the South in the process. Surrounded by music as a kid, he absorbed inspiration from a multitude of angles.

His grandmother Kitty Daniels stood out as a celebrated pianist and performer who notably accompanied the likes of Ray Charles, James Brown, and many more. She imparted her love for the instrument on her grandson by teaching him how to play at a young age.

At the same time, his father spun a wide variety of records, ranging from Sizzla, Culture Club, Queen, and a-ha to 2Pac, The Notorious B.I.G., and Jadakiss. Adopting this diverse palette, he made music intermittently before taking rap seriously at 16-years-old. 

He eventually hopped a flight to Los Angeles and held down a temp job at UCLA. During this time, he crossed paths with early fan and award-winning Noomi Rapace [The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, Prometheus] as well as model, actor, and artist Anwar Hadid who enthusiastically championed him.

Hadid posted Rublow's “18 and Running” on a social media story, kicking off a friendship and creative partnership. Building buzz, he co-wrote and featured on “KISS!” from Hadid's 2019 debut album, Bleach. Meanwhile, he also unveiled solo singles “Wishing Freestyle,” “Rublow2x,” and “Dumb Dumb” and gained traction, catching Slim's attention and signing to Cash Money Records. Now, he kicks off this next era with his debut single “Blow Muzik.”



