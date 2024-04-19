Tampa Bay Rapper Rublow Drops Debut Mixtape 'Blow Print'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



East-side Tampa Bay rapper Rublow is making a bold statement with powerhouse bars on his debut mixtape, Blow Print, out now via Cash Money Records.



Blow Print opens with the cinematic “No Love In Da Streetz” where a piano melody tightens around a soulful sample as he explains, “I came from hard times. That’s what turned me to a G.” He paints a vivid picture of a turbulent and tough childhood only to manifest a brighter future aloud, “I was 15 when I had put it in my mind I’m’a rap and I’m gonna be signed before the age of twenty-five, that s came true, Slim called to change my life.” Other stand out tracks include “That’s It” where his robust cadence weighs heavy on the jittery 808s and “By The Load” which features a temp is set to a fast-paced piano loop. Lyrically, he christens himself “Rublow Escobar,” stating “I’m selling work on these streets and on these damn beats.” The lead track “Gramz” seesaws between a hummable hook and thumping bass produced by Cash Money’s own SinistaOnDaTraxx.



Blow Print also includes the recent single “Rappin N Trappin” which continues to stir up a buzz on streaming platforms. Watch the official music video for "Rappin N Trappin" HERE. Rolling Out spotlighted it on “New Music Friday.” Additionally, the mix-tape features “No Weight,” which Hype Off Life applauded, “The 2-minute track is a short and sweet one that packs the rawness of a freestyle,” and ATTACK THE CULTURE highlighted how “Rublow comes through slapping.” Watch the official music video HERE. “No Weight” followed the release of “Blow Talk” whose buzzing music video has already clocked a respectable 222K YouTube views and counting. Watch HERE. None other than Ebro Darden co-signed him, and ATTACK THE CULTURE raved, “It’s all types of big flexing for the Cash Money Records standout.”





Last year Rublow served up “Blow Muzik” as his acclaimed Cash Money Records debut. Upon its release Earmilk proclaimed, “He has the potential to be a mainstream name in rap.” The track also received critical attention from Lyrical Lemonade, Hot New Hip, Hip Hop DX, Hip Hop Canada and more.

BLOW PRINT TRACKLISTING

No Love In Da Streetz (Prod. Daniel Miranda) Rappin N Trappin (Prod. Mike2xBeatz & Lyddoit) That's It (Prod. Daniel Miranda) No Weight (Prod. Pharoah) By The Load (Prod. Daniel Miranda) Gramz (Prod. Sinista On Da Traxx) Ohana (Prod. Daniel Miranda) Off The Muscle (Prod. Daniel Miranda) Blow Talk (Prod. RicoGotThatFye & JB Sauced Up)

ABOUT RUBLOW:

Like shifting lanes at high speeds, Rublow seamlessly switches up his flows and patterns as he fuses massive modern melodies with old school-style bars. Sporting the dexterity of a prizefighter, the Tampa, FL rapper dips in and out of hard-hitting storytelling and hypnotic hooks, introducing himself as a vital and vibrant voice for the South in the process. Surrounded by music as a kid, he absorbed inspiration from a multitude of angles. His grandmother Kitty Daniels stood out as a celebrated pianist and performer who notably accompanied the likes of Ray Charles, James Brown, and many more. She imparted her love for the instrument on her grandson by teaching him how to play at a young age. At the same time, his father spun a wide variety of records, ranging from Sizzla, Culture Club, Queen, and a-ha to 2Pac, The Notorious B.I.G., and Jadakiss. Adopting this diverse palette, he made music intermittently before taking rap seriously at 16-years-old.



He eventually hopped a flight to Los Angeles and held down a temp job at UCLA. During this time, he crossed paths with early fan and award-winning Noomi Rapace [The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, Prometheus] as well as model, actor, and artist Anwar Hadid who enthusiastically championed him. Hadid posted Rublow’s “18 and Running” on a social media story, kicking off a friendship and creative partnership. Building buzz, he co-wrote and featured on “KISS!” from Hadid’s 2019 debut album, Bleach. Meanwhile, he also unveiled solo singles “Wishing Freestyle,” “Rublow2x,” and “Dumb Dumb” and gained traction, catching Slim’s attention and signing to Cash Money Records. Now, he kicks off this next era with his debut single “Blow Muzik.”