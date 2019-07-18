Tami Nelson to Play Rockwood Music Hall

Canadian-born, New Zealand-based vocalist Tami Neilson is a firecracker. Her music cannot be singularly categorized for she channels the spirits of Patsy Cline and Sharon Jones and beyond. She's an artist with a tremendous range: there is her powerful big-ballad voice, her golden-age of country Americana, the heartfelt Gospel, soul-infused R'n'B, Western swing or belting old style Rock 'n' roll. Tami encompasses them all and is a personality-powered cyclonic force of nature in stylishly retro attire, long lashes and a stacked-high beehive. The UK's Guardian has asserted that "her powerhouse voice recalls 1950s stars such as Wanda Jackson and Patsy Cline."

Rolling Stone Country called the musician "a fire-breathing belter on her own terms" regarding her 2018 album release SASSAFRASS! . That album can be streamed here. The new album called CHICKABOOM! will be released on 2/14/20.

Tami grew up performing across North America with the Neilson Family Band, working alongside great such as Johnny Cash, Tanya Tucker and Kitty Wells. With her parents Betty and Ron (her late father a songwriter of considerable accomplishment) and two brothers Todd (drums) and Jay (bass), she spent years on the road learning her craft. This enabled Tami to explore her increasing vocal and emotional range and build a deep well of musical influences to draw upon when she started to write her own material.

Subsequently, Tami fell in love with a New Zealander, moved to the bottom of the world and began her solo career without the support of the family. Over many years she built a platform for herself through open mic nights, playing soulless casinos and the dead-air time-slots at festivals, finding a small group of fellow travellers and supportive players, and then a series of increasingly impressive albums followed.

The early records saw her in a self-created territory between mainstream country and alternative country, a couple recorded around the kitchen table back home in Canada with brother Jay who is now an acclaimed producer and songwriter. Then awards started coming in New Zealand for albums which added breadth to that "country singer" label: Best Female Artist, Best Country Album, Best Country Song, an APRA Silver Scroll (songwriting) award and Album of the Year nominations. Her Dynamite! album of 2014 received rave reviews in Britain's MOJO and the Guardian named it a Top 10 Best Country Music Album. Tami's songs appeared on the Netflix series Wanted and the terrestrial TV series Nashville.

Thur. Aug. 15 •NEW YORK• Rockwood Music Hall - Stage Two

196 Allen St., Showtime: 8:00p.m.; Tickets: $10

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tami-neilson-tickets-63358225157





