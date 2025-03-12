Tamela and David Mann to Embark on ‘The Live Breathe Fight Tour’

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Award-winning power couple Tamela and David Mann are bringing faith, family, and phenomenal music together like never before with The Live Breathe Fight Tour – a must-see event uniting some of gospel’s most powerful voices. This extraordinary tour will feature Erica Campbell, Tye Tribbett, Karen Clark-Sheard, and Kierra Sheard, creating an electrifying atmosphere of praise, worship, and encouragement.

Launching Thursday, May 15 in Dallas, TX, The Live Breathe Fight Tour is more than just a concert—it’s a movement. Designed to uplift, empower, and inspire, each night will deliver an unforgettable experience that blends soul-stirring music with personal testimonies and moments of encouragement.

Presale tickets for local, venue, and The Black Promoters Collective partners will be available starting Thursday, March 13, 2025 at 10AM each venue’s local time. The Black Promoters Collective presale code is BPC. General public ticket sales begin Friday, March 14, 2025, at 10AM in each venue’s local time. Fans can secure their tickets here.

Grammy® Award-winning singer Tamela Mann—renowned for her chart-topping hits like Working For Me from her latest Live Breathe Fight album and Take Me to the King—will take center stage alongside her husband, actor, and comedian David Mann, who will infuse the evening with his signature humor and uplifting messages.

Joining them are Erica Campbell, one-half of the legendary Mary Mary, Grammy® and Stellar Award-winning gospel powerhouse, Tye Tribbett, a dynamic, high-energy worship leader known for hits like Victory and Work It Out, Karen Clark-Sheard, legendary member of The Clark Sisters, and Kierra Sheard, a multi-talented singer, actress, and songwriter carrying on the family’s gospel legacy.

"The Live Breathe Fight Tour is all about faith, resilience, and the power of worship," said Tamela Mann. "We want people to leave encouraged, refreshed, and ready to keep pushing forward no matter what they’re facing. LIVE like heaven is your destiny. BREATHE every breath with purpose, and FIGHT until you get the victory."

Her husband David Mann added, "We’re bringing music, laughter, and inspiration all under one roof. It’s going to be an incredible night for families, friends, and churches to come together and celebrate God’s goodness."

Tour Dates:

Thursday, May 15 Dallas, TX Dickies Arena

Friday, May 16 Memphis, TN Landers Center

Saturday, May 17 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

Sunday, May 18 Houston, TX Smart Financial Center

Thursday, May 22 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

Friday, May 23 Chicago, IL Wintrust Arena

Saturday, May 24 Detroit, MI Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

Sunday, May 25 Cleveland, OH Wolstein Center

Thursday, May 29 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Friday, May 30 Greensboro, NC First Horizon Coliseum

Saturday, May 31 Hampton, VA Hampton Coliseum

Sunday, June 1 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

For tour dates, ticket information, and VIP experiences, visit BPCtickets.com or follow @DavidandTamela on Instagram and @DavidTamelaMann on Facebook for updates.

ABOUT DAVID & TAMELA MANN

Married for 36 years, David & Tamela Mann inspire audiences globally through music, theater, television, comedy, literature, fashion, social media, and philanthropy. They began their illustrious careers as integral members of Kirk Franklin & The Family, where they helped shape the sound of 90s Gospel music. This early success laid the foundation for their evolution into iconic roles within the Tyler Perry franchise, most notably as Mr. Brown and Cora, alongside Madea. David and Tamela have been instrumental to the Tyler Perry franchise, significantly contributing to stage plays, movies, and hit shows like Meet The Browns, Mann & Wife (family docu-series), and currently Assisted Living, one of BET’s top rated shows. They’ve also built their own media and entertainment company, TillyMann Inc. David is a two-time NAACP Image Award-winning actor and comedian, is a director, and created Mann to Man®, Love Your Mind series on MannTV, which educates and advocates for mental health. An accomplished songwriter, producer, actress, and businesswoman, Tamela has amassed a Grammy® Award, BET® Award, Billboard® Music Award, and multiple NAACP Image® Awards and Stellar® Gospel Music Awards. Her 2025 NAACP Image Award-winning album Live Breathe Fight is the latest accomplishment in Tamela’s storied career. The 2025 NAACP Image Award-winning single "Working for Me," marked her 11th #1 hit with Tamela setting a new record for the most #1 Gospel singles by any Gospel artist in Billboard history. Tamela’s Billboard No. 1 album Best Days includes the No. 1 platinum single “Take Me to The King'' and received Billboard’s “Album of the Decade” for 2010-2019, in the Gospel category. Tamela’s Billboard No. 1 album, One Way, garnered two No. 1 singles, including “Change Me” and “God Provides,” which earned the singer her first Grammy® Award. Tamela’s athleisure apparel and shapewear line, the Tamela Mann Collection, is available at TamelaMann.com. In 2018, Tamela and David released their first book and joint album, Us Against the World. The book won an NAACP Image® Award for Outstanding Literary Work. They’ve also pioneered the highly successful MannTV YouTube channel, where they’ve created multiple content series to deliver authentic, relevant and entertaining content for families around the world. www.tillymannmusic.com

Comments