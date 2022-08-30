Tama Gucci Announces 'Almost Blue (After Hours Deluxe)' & Shares SONIKKU Remix

Tama Gucci announces details for his latest project, Almost Blue (After Hours Deluxe), set for release on September 27th via Sinderlyn.

The EP features remixes of several tracks originally found on his widely praised 2021 Almost Blue EP. The new project from the New York City-based, Miami-raised musician, vocalist, and electronic composer aka Kymani Floyd features a cover of Britney Spears' "Toxic" and six remixes from Autow Nite Superstore, Swami Sound, Phyzical Trax, Indigo Heaven, Peter Fonda and SONIKKU, whose new take on Tama's "Show Me" is available today.

"The updated tracks on the Almost Blue deluxe are everything I want to play in the club with remixes by my favorite artists right now," notes Tama Gucci of the new project. And, of the new remix, SONIKKU says, "I love dance music that is kinda sad but also makes you wanna move so I took the remix in a sort of T.a.T.u meets Kaskade direction. I played around with the vocal pitch and distorted the drums to make it sound warped and clashed nicely with the cold and clean sounding synths."

He also recently released his Britney Spears "I'm A Slave 4 U"-inspired visual for his breakout single and dance floor anthem, "Challenge."

Listen to the new remix here: