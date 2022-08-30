Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tama Gucci Announces 'Almost Blue (After Hours Deluxe)' & Shares SONIKKU Remix

Tama Gucci Announces 'Almost Blue (After Hours Deluxe)' & Shares SONIKKU Remix

The new deluxe edition is set to be released on September 27.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 30, 2022  

Tama Gucci announces details for his latest project, Almost Blue (After Hours Deluxe), set for release on September 27th via Sinderlyn.

The EP features remixes of several tracks originally found on his widely praised 2021 Almost Blue EP. The new project from the New York City-based, Miami-raised musician, vocalist, and electronic composer aka Kymani Floyd features a cover of Britney Spears' "Toxic" and six remixes from Autow Nite Superstore, Swami Sound, Phyzical Trax, Indigo Heaven, Peter Fonda and SONIKKU, whose new take on Tama's "Show Me" is available today.

"The updated tracks on the Almost Blue deluxe are everything I want to play in the club with remixes by my favorite artists right now," notes Tama Gucci of the new project. And, of the new remix, SONIKKU says, "I love dance music that is kinda sad but also makes you wanna move so I took the remix in a sort of T.a.T.u meets Kaskade direction. I played around with the vocal pitch and distorted the drums to make it sound warped and clashed nicely with the cold and clean sounding synths."

He also recently released his Britney Spears "I'm A Slave 4 U"-inspired visual for his breakout single and dance floor anthem, "Challenge."

Listen to the new remix here:




From This Author - Michael Major


Netflix Sets MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie Streaming DateNetflix Sets MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie Streaming Date
August 30, 2022

An adaptation of the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical, Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical tells the story of Matilda Wormwood (Alisha Weir), a little girl with big curiosity, a sharp mind and a vivid imagination — and the worst parents in the world. The film will also include Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough.
Jon Pardi Tops the Charts & Earns Fifth #1 With 'Last Night Lonely'Jon Pardi Tops the Charts & Earns Fifth #1 With 'Last Night Lonely'
August 30, 2022

Penned by Jimi Bell, Joe Fox and Dylan Marlowe, “Last Night Lonely” marks each of the songwriter’s first official #1 single, as well as Pardi’s fifth career #1 single to date. “Last Night Lonely” is the lead single from Pardi’s highly anticipated fourth studio album, Mr. Saturday Night. Listen to the new single and pre-save the album now!
Trojan Releases 'King Scratch (Musical Masterpieces from the Upsetter Ark-ive)'Trojan Releases 'King Scratch (Musical Masterpieces from the Upsetter Ark-ive)'
August 30, 2022

The album, out on double CD, double vinyl and a deluxe box set, comprises tracks from across the career of the legendary late great Jamaican record producer and artist Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry. The collection will mark the 1st anniversary of his passing, showcasing the very best of his work across his own releases and his productions for other artists.
FOX Sports Films Acquires Documentary THE PERFECT 10 Showcasing the Most Elite Club in the History of FootballFOX Sports Films Acquires Documentary THE PERFECT 10 Showcasing the Most Elite Club in the History of Football
August 30, 2022

Executive produced in partnership with Hall of Fame Village Media (HOFV), Heisman Trophy Winner and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Tim Brown, H2H Productions and NFL Films, THE PERFECT 10 is directed by four-time Emmy winner Steve Trout (“Hard Knocks” and “All or Nothing”) and will air timed to NFL Honors during Super Bowl week.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt & Tessa Thompson Lead Sci-Fi Thriller ASHJoseph Gordon-Levitt & Tessa Thompson Lead Sci-Fi Thriller ASH
August 30, 2022

Tessa Thompson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt are attached to star in the new sci-fi thriller ASH, directed by Flying Lotus and based on an original screenplay written by Jonni Remmler. XYZ Films and GFC Films are to produce, with Neill Blomkamp (DISTRICT 9) and Echo Lake onboard as exec producers.