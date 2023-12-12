Talking Heads' Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew Announce 2024 'Remain In Light' Summer Dates

General on-sale will begin on Friday, December 15th at 10am local time.

By: Dec. 12, 2023

Following the unprecedented success of their recent tours, Jerry Harrison of Talking Heads and acclaimed touring member Adrian Belew are thrilled to announce the 2024 'Remain In Light' Summer Tour. The tour will find Harrison and Belew performing songs from this monumental period of the band's history alongside a powerhouse band, including former members of Turkuaz, Julie Slick on bass, and Yahuba Garcia-Torres on percussion. 

The 2024 'Remain In Light' Summer Tour promises a series of electrifying performances, kicking off on Friday, July 26th, at Bogart's in Cincinnati, OH. Noteworthy stops along the way include the House Of Blues in Cleveland, OH, on July 28th and the highly anticipated show at The Paramount in Huntington, NY, on July 30th.

The tour then takes fans through key venues such as the State Theatre in Portland, ME, and the Tupelo Music Hall in Derry, NH, before culminating at the Tarrytown Music Hall in Tarrytown, NJ, on August 4th. Each tour stop promises to be a vibrant showcase of the unique energy and passion that Harrison and Belew bring to their live performances.

A VIP & Artist Presale will go live on Wednesday, December 13th at 10am local time using pre-sale code REMAININLIGHT. General on-sale will begin on Friday, December 15th at 10am local time. All performances will feature special guests, Cool Cool Cool. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit remaininlight.net.

In addition to the spectacular performances, fans have a unique opportunity to enhance their concert experience with the exclusive “Once In A Lifetime” Meet & Greet VIP Experience. This coveted package offers a range of premium features, including one of the best seats in the house with a premium reserved ticket in the first 10 rows or a general admission ticket where applicable.

Additional perks include:

• VIP early entry into the venue
• Exclusive pre-show meet & greet with Harrison & Belew
• Personal photograph with Harrison & Belew
• Intimate pre-show stories behind the music and Q&A with Harrison & Belew
• Exclusive, limited edition Remain In Light poster, autographed by Harrison & Belew
• Limited edition 'Remain In Light' tour tote bag
• Commemorative pre-show VIP laminate
• Merchandise shopping opportunity before doors open to public
• Very limited availability

Additionally, fans can ring in the New Year with Remain In Light at their New Year's Eve concert series, alongside special guests, X. The run of New Year's Eve shows will take place in Southern California, featuring performances in San Diego, Anaheim, San Francisco, and Napa. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit remaininlight.net.

Remain In Light – NYE Tour Dates*

Thu, December 28 – San Diego, CA – Balboa Theater
Fri, December 29 – Anaheim, CA – City National Grove
Sat, December 30 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
Sun, December 31 – Napa, CA – JaM Cellars Ballroom
*with special guests, X

Remain In Light – Summer 2024 Tour

Fri, July 26 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
Sat, July 27 - TBA
Sun, July 28 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues
Tue, July 30 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
Thu, August 1 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
Fri, August 2 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall
Sat, August 3 - Rahway, NJ - Union County Performing Arts Center
Sun, August 4 - Tarrytown, NY - Tarrytown Music Hall



