Taking Back Sunday to Embark on 2026 Summer Tour

Rock band Taking Back Sunday has announced that they will be touring this summer with special guests Bayside. The tour is set to kick off on May 31st in Dewey Beach, with stops to follow in Pittsburgh, Jacksonville, Cleveland, St. Louis, and more.

The band shares: “We first started playing shows with Bayside around Long Island and the greater tri-state area in the early 2000s. We played in basements and dive bars. The shows weren’t very well attended but we were having the time of our lives. Since those days, we’ve been fortunate enough to remain friends and share labels and stages across the globe. In 2012 Bayside was kind enough to join us in celebrating our 10 year anniversary of Tell All Your Friends. After 14 years, we thought it was about damn time we hit the road with them again. We can’t wait to see you out there!”

Presale, including tickets and VIP packages, begins this Wednesday, February 11th at 10am local time, with general on sale starting on Friday, February 13th at 10am local time. For more information, please visit here.

Last October, Taking Back Sunday released their new song “The Pattern”, marking the band’s first new music since 2023’s 152. The song was released as part of Music For Everyone Volume 2: A Compilation In Support of the American Civil Liberties Union, which also featured music from Straylight Run, letlive, Anthony Green, Kevin Devine, L.S. Dunes, Kayleigh Goldsworthy, and more. Learn more about the album here.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

5/3 – Tampa, FL @ Busch Gardens

5/9 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Dia Libre Festival **

5/23 – Hatfield, UK @ Slam Dunk South **

5/24 – Leeds, UK @ Slam Dunk North **

5/30 – Waterloo, NY @ del Lago Resort & Casino (Solo headline show)

5/31 – Dewey Beach, DE @ Bottle & Cork

6/1 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

6/3 – Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome at Virginia Beach

6/5 – Jacksonville, FL @ FIVE

6/6 – Jupiter, FL @ Abacoa Amphitheater

6/8 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

6/9 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

6/10 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland – Music Hall

6/12 – North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues – Myrtle Beach

6/14 – Spartanburg, SC @ Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium – The Hall

6/16 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

6/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Ballpark Village

6/19 – Davenport, IA @ Capitol Theatre

6/20 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

6/21 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

8/8 – Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest **

** - Indicates Festival Date

Photo credit: Elena De Soto