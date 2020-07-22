Taki Announces New Interactive Product Features And Content With Partnership Jasmine Villegas At Vidcon

Today at VidCon 2020, the world's largest celebration of digital creators and online video, Rally unveiled several new interactive and creator monetization features, as well as a new content partnership with Jasmine Villegas for the personalized video tipping platform Taki.

The session also featured a panel discussion with content creators Torvas, JRE, YaGirlAri and McKenzi Brooke. The new features and partnerships come on the heels of exponential growth for the platform including a 350% increase in orders, as well as a 40% increase in new talent onboarding since May.

Launched in February 2020 as an interactive video platform for digital creators to engage with their fans with tailored messages and personalized content, Taki has grown to offer several revenue-generating opportunities for its diverse list of talent. Taki's roster features nearly 200 digital celebrities including TikTokers (Torvas, King Barack, taylor44441), YouTubers (JRE, Emily Ghoul, Gina Darling), Twitch streamers (Alliestraza, GrenaderJake, BeasttrollMC), music stars (DJ Infamous, Yoandri, Danny Worsnop), athletes (Corey Clement, Daniel Cormier, Ryan Lochte) and entertainment personalities (Andy Dick, Drew Seeley, Ms. Juicy).

Each member of the Taki roster sets their own price, chooses which requests to fulfill and makes videos on their own time. While other sites take a tremendous cut of each booking, Taki's roster earns 95.5% of each booking. As new features for creator monetization are added, Taki is providing creators with a truly open platform in which to drive revenue and showcase their creativity with fans.

"Our goal at VidCon is to reach content creators that are on the lookout for new ways to earn revenue, engage with their fan base and create meaningful interactions with their community," said Mahesh Vellanki, General Manager of Taki. "These new product features and content activations will drive more fan engagement, create new revenue streams for creators and deliver a whole new audience to our creators, athletes and artists."

New Interactive and Monetization Features (VIDEO)

Text Over Taki - Taki's new text feature adds a whole new dimension by giving fans the option of adding text on top of any Taki video. Fans can add the text to give the appearance that the digital celebrity has tagged the fan in their own video or give a visual shout-out or birthday wish.



Tip to Unlock New Celeb Interactions - Taki's new tipping feature allows fans to show extra support for their favorite digital celebrity by adding a tip to each Taki order. In addition, several Taki creators are using the tip feature to unlock new experiences and offer fans more content.



Request a Signed Digital Autograph or One-of-a-Kind Doodle - Taki is expanding beyond personalized videos to allow fans to request signed-selfies and one-of-a-kind collectable doodles. Like Taki videos, each selfie and doodle can be shared across social media.



Vacation Mode - To combat creator burnout and fan frustration, Taki's new vacation mode will allow our talent to designate when they are unavailable to make Takis. When a fan goes to a creator's page, instead of a "BOOK NOW" feature they will see a "VACATION MODE".

10 Year Anniversary of Justin Bieber's "Baby" Live Chat with original "Baby", Jasmine Villegas (VIDEO)

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Justin Bieber's massive hit, "Baby," Taki will partner with "Baby" herself, Jasmine Villegas, the star of the music video that's been viewed more than 2 billion times, to give fans the opportunity to ask questions and engage with others within the Bieber fandom community on Thursday, August 6 at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Hosted by J-14, Jasmine will discuss filming the video, her time with Justin, the legacy of the song, and what she's up to now (hint - "Baby" just had a baby!)

"This Taki partnership is a great way to connect with fans and take it back to 2010 which feels like a lifetime ago," said Jasmine Villegas. "The experience was a special one and I can't wait to revisit those memories with supporters who have been with me since the very beginning."

Fans can join the event in two ways:

Regular- For $5, fans can attend the exclusive virtual event and receive a link to the copy of the event VIP- For $5, plus a $15 donation, fans can attend the exclusive virtual event, ask Jasmine a question live, receive a video link to the event, as well as a signed virtual autograph.

