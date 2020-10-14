TY DOLLA $IGN Announces Third Studio Album

Called 'Featuring Dolla $ign.'

Ty Dolla $ign has announced his third studio album, "Featuring Dolla $ign."

"I've been blessed with the gift of collaborating. Not every artist can collaborate with another artist and have the final product be something incredible. Many people have said that when you see a song that says, "featuring Ty Dolla $ign," you know it's gonna be fire. As humbled as I am when I hear that, I can't say I disagree.

My approach to music has always been about frequencies, emotions and energy. When I collaborate, whether it's for my project or someone else's, it's always about marrying frequencies. When I create a project and have artists featured on my songs, I don't pick who the hottest artist is or what's going to get the most streams, I choose which artist's frequency is going to work best on the song. I use featured artists with the same precision that I would use any instrument.

Everybody has their own side of 'Ty Dolla $ign' that they prefer: the go-to collaborator of all genres, the underrated king of R&B, the hitmaker of the often raunchy club banger, the multi-instrumentalist & producer. Sometimes, I even want to use my different frequencies on my own songs.

I decided to name my third studio album Featuring Ty Dolla $ign because there is truly something for everybody on this album. It features some of my most talented friends, on some of the best music I've made in my career."

Tonight, Ty will take the 2020 Billboard Music Awards stage alongside R&B icon Brandy, for a performance of their new song "No Tomorrow," from her latest album B7, airing at 8pm ET on NBC. Last week, Ty was announced as a performer at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards, where he is also nominated for Best Collaboration for "Hot Girl Summer" (with Megan Thee Stallion & Nicki Minaj). The 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards air Tuesday, October 27 at 9pm ET on BET Networks. Earlier this month, the acclaimed singer/songwriter/producer revealed how one of his most personal songs, "LA (feat. Kendrick Lamar, Brandy & James Fauntleroy)," came to life on Netflix's Song Exploder. Other artists featured in the series include Alicia Keys, Lin-Manuel Miranda and R.E.M.

View More Music Stories Related Articles