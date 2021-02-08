TWLOHA Announces 14th Annual 'Valentine's Day Doesn't Have to Suck' Event

To Write Love on Her Arms (TWLOHA) has announced its 14th Annual "Valentine's Day Doesn't Have To Suck" event. While the non-profit normally hosts a Twitter chat, this year, they've decided to change things up a bit and host a live "party" on Saturday, February 14th from 4pm ET-6pm ET on TWLOHA's Facebook and Twitch page. Supporters are invited to dress up and join TWLOHA staff and interns for a mocktail, some interactive games, a Q&A, and good conversation.

The event will continue at 8pm ET for "The After Party" on TWLOHA's Twitch page with TWLOHA staff and a few special content creators. For more information, please visit here.

"With everything that's happened over the last year, our idea of love has been altered, so we want to remind people that love is not one thing but it can often be found in everything. This virtual party is a chance to create space for connecting and for celebrating love in all its forms. We hope spending some time in community-even virtually-can bring some joy to those who need it," shares Social Media + Communication Manager, Katie Mumper.

TWLOHA recently wrapped its 9th annual campaign to honor World Suicide Prevention Day and National Suicide Prevention Week. With the help of supporters from around the world, the organization was able to raise over $250k for treatment and recovery. Over 4,700 people donated to this year's "Worth Living For Campaign," in addition to the sale of over 3,360 World Suicide Prevention Day packs.

In 2020 alone, TWLOHA:

- Reached more than 10 million people online each month.

- Shared over 123 stories of mental health and healing on the blog, podcast, and LIVE events.

- Delivered the message of hope to all 50 states and 70 countries through 27,000 merch orders.

- Brought this movement (prior to COVID-19) to 22 cities over 31 days including trips to the UK and Mexico City.

- Invested more than $205,000 into treatment and recovery to help sponsor 2,600 individual counseling sessions and support 6,480 hours of group therapy for 673 people.

- Provided 35,000 program searches through their FIND HELP Tool.

For more information, please visit: www.twloha.com.