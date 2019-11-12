T.R.U. (The Real University) Artist Skooly Drops 'Pop Off' Music Video

T.R.U. (The Real University) recording artist Skooly dropped a new visual to accompany his latest single, "Pop Off" directed by PG. Earlier this week, Skooly teased his fans with a clip of the music video on his Instagram account. The anticipated new visual is now available.

Earlier this season, GRAMMY® Award-winning 2 Chainz's T.R.U. and Atlantic Records dropped their debut single "Shoot It Out" and companion visual. Directed by Darius Turbak and the Cloud Harvest Team, the official "Shoot It Out" visual premiered on Complex.

2 Chainz first introduced the T.R.U. brand with 2011's seminal mixtape, T.R.U. REALIGION, followed the next year by his RIAA platinum certified, GRAMMY® Award-nominated solo debut, BASED ON A T.R.U. STORY, and further developed over the course of eleven trailblazing mixtapes and five solo albums. In 2019, the acclaimed ATL superstar officially founded the T.R.U. label, teaming with Atlantic Records with a goal of formally presenting a new vanguard of Atlanta-based hip-hop talent.

"I treat the record label as school with various levels," 2 Chainz says. "That's why we refer to it as 'The Real University.' It's a course you go through. Ever since my mixtape days, I've used the acronym T.R.U. It was a school of thought I put in place. It was all about me practicing what I preach, getting comfortable in my own skin, going through ups and downs, and moving forward. Atlantic gave me the opportunity to share my vision. I've done so much music, and I've been successful. I'd like to pass those lessons to the youth. I'm concentrated on the future, making someone else's dreams come true and giving them some rich people problems."

Hailed by Pitchfork for "changing the way Atlanta raps," Skooly has crafted a truly distinctive signature sound, switching seamlessly back and forth between laidback verses and sizzling singing. The Westside native homed his style as by co-founding local sensations Rich Kidz at just 14, going on to drop a stream of projects including 2015's BLACC JON GOTTI and his popular DON'T YOU EVER FORGET ME mixtape series. In addition to collaborations spanning Future to Young Thug, Skooly drew millions of Spotify streams with tracks like "Habit (Feat. 2 Chainz)," "Crazy s (Feat. Lil Xan)," and "Really Rich," as well as the recent bangers, "Lil Boy s" and "Proud Of You." Signed to T.R.U. in 2019, he will make his proper debut with the upcoming single, "Virgil Discount (Feat. 2 Chainz)."

"I know Skooly is a superstar," says 2 Chainz. "I've been watching him since he was about 14 in Atlanta. As a little kid, he had a Lil Wayne vibe. I'm staying down with him. He's 25-years-old, and he's nowhere near his peak. He really knows where to sing and where to put the bars down."





