TR/ST Signs To Dais Records & Shares New Single 'Robrash'

The dark electronic pop dialect of Robert Alfons aka TR/ST (fka Trust) emerged fully formed in 2010, and quickly sent ripples through the vibrant Toronto underground, culminating in 2012's cult classic debut, TRST.

Subsequent world tours and a permanent relocation to Los Angeles further widened the project's horizons, which Alfons refined and distilled across three more widely celebrated full-lengths: Joyland (2014), The Destroyer - Part One (2019), and The Destroyer – Part Two (2019).

Fittingly, TR/ST's next chapter will unfold in partnership with LA / NYC's prime institution of adventurous music, Dais Records. To christen the union, Alfons has announced a swooning new single, “Robrash,” which was co-produced by Nightfeelings and mixed by the legendary Nick Launay.

“Robrash” is available today alongside its instrumental version and is a dramatic preview of what's to come from TR/ST in 2024.

TR/ST Live Dates:

May 11: Pasadena, CA - Cruel World Festival

Photo By Latex Lucifer