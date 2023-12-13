TR/ST Signs To Dais Records & Shares New Single 'Robrash'

“Robrash” is available today alongside its instrumental version and is a dramatic preview of what's to come from TR/ST  in 2024.

By: Dec. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: CHRISTMAS Is A Time To CHER! Photo 1 CHERy Christmas Everyone!
Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion to Release MEAN GIRLS Song Photo 2 Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion to Release MEAN GIRLS Song
Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live Photo 3 Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live
New Ticket Buying Bill Introduced in Senate Photo 4 New Ticket Buying Bill Introduced in Senate

TR/ST Signs To Dais Records & Shares New Single 'Robrash'

The dark electronic pop dialect of Robert Alfons aka TR/ST (fka Trust) emerged fully formed in 2010, and quickly sent ripples through the vibrant Toronto underground, culminating in 2012's cult classic debut, TRST.

Subsequent world tours and a permanent relocation to Los Angeles further widened the project's horizons, which Alfons refined and distilled across three more widely celebrated full-lengths: Joyland (2014), The Destroyer - Part One (2019), and The Destroyer – Part Two (2019).

Fittingly, TR/ST's next chapter will unfold in partnership with LA / NYC's prime institution of adventurous music, Dais Records. To christen the union, Alfons has announced a swooning new single, “Robrash,” which was co-produced by Nightfeelings and mixed by the legendary Nick Launay.

“Robrash” is available today alongside its instrumental version and is a dramatic preview of what's to come from TR/ST  in 2024. 

Listen to the new EP here:

TR/ST Live Dates:

May 11: Pasadena, CA - Cruel World Festival

Photo By Latex Lucifer



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Kitchen Dwellers Share New Song Pendulum (V) From Forthcoming Album Photo
Kitchen Dwellers Share New Song 'Pendulum (V)' From Forthcoming Album

Bozeman, MT-based alt-Americana-tinged bluegrass outfit the Kitchen Dwellers are thrilled to share “Pendulum (V)” the second song to be released off the band's forthcoming studio album Seven Devils. “Pendulum (V)” follows November's release of the title track, “Seven Devils (Limbo)” which was accompanied by an official music video.

2
The Dreaded Laramie Release Femme Power-Pop Single Breakup Songs Photo
The Dreaded Laramie Release Femme Power-Pop Single 'Breakup Songs'

The Dreaded Laramie reveal that they are joining the Smartpunk Records roster with the release of their latest single “Breakup Songs.” The track is a glittery showcase of the band's femme power pop balanced with grittier rock nuances. Vocalist MC Cunningham wears her heart on her sleeve with melodic moments.

3
Ziyaad Luceō Release LP My Bittersweet Duality Photo
Ziyaad Luceō Release LP 'My Bittersweet Duality'

Ziyaad Luceō's new album 'My Bittersweet Duality' is out now, featuring 26 tracks that explore the concept of finding harmony in life's differences. With soulful melodies and confessional lyrics, this R&B release is a must-listen for fans of The Weeknd, Frank Ocean, and Joji.

4
Jonas Brothers to Headline NHL Pre-Game Concert at MetLife Stadium Photo
Jonas Brothers to Headline NHL Pre-Game Concert at MetLife Stadium

The 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ regular-season outdoor game at MetLife Stadium will feature an opening concert by platinum-certified, GRAMMY Award-nominated group Jonas Brothers before the New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia Flyers face off on Saturday, Feb. 17.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
MEAN GIRLS Cast Reveals How the Original Film Impacted the Movie Musical Video
MEAN GIRLS Cast Reveals How the Original Film Impacted the Movie Musical
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
SHUCKED
HADESTOWN
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARMONY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD