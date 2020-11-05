TÖME Releases Soulful Acoustic Version of Her Single 'I Pray'

Listen below!

Montreal-born neo-afro-fusionist artist TÖME returns with an acoustic version of her latest single 'I Pray', out November 5th.

The acoustic version of 'I Pray' sees TÖME bring new energy to the track, trading in the sunkissed vibes of the original for a more sombre interpretation, with the Nigerian-French Canadian artist's soulful vocals taking centre stage amidst delicate guitar strings.

Released back in September, the revered original, featuring dancehall legend Sean Kingston, has already racked up more than 300,000 YouTube streams. The lead track part of a 3-part single release, The Native described as "a spiritual gospel song that leans on God for guidance."

It's been a whirlwind past twelve months for TÖME, who decided to quit her 9-5 in 2019 and has since performed across North America, Europe and Africa, touring with Mr Eazi and sharing stages with African international music heavyweights such as Wizkid and Burna Boy. She also released BT4W (an abbreviation of Bigger Than Four Walls) earlier this year, an acclaimed ten-track LP which featured contributions from Zlatan, Runtown, King Promise and Wavy the Creator.

A stripped-back take on the original, the acoustic version of 'I Pray' allows the track's natural beauty to shine through.

Listen here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles